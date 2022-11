Forget Don Larsen- Dusty Baker’s seen it all. Just one day after the Houston Astros were pummeled 7-0 on five home runs by the Philadelphia Phillies, the Houston manager called on four pitchers to complete just the second no hitter in World Series history. The Astros blanked the Phillies, 5-0, in Game 4 of a best-of-seven series knotted at two games each some 56 years after Larsen threw a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Cristian Javier tossed the first six innings and left having thrown 97 pitches, the same amount it took for Larsen to set down all...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO