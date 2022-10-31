Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lamar County School Board District ‘D’ seat on the ballot Tuesday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Only one Lamar County School Board seat is being voted upon during this upcoming election. The District D seat, which encompasses the Oak Grove schools, will be up for vote between incumbent Lance LeFan and challenger Ray Payton. “I have 14-year-old twins (who) are freshmen...
Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
‘Costumes for a Cause’ raises scholarship money for students from foster care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few people wore their Halloween costumes one more time Saturday to help some young people attend college. The first “Costumes for a Cause” 5K and one-mile run took place Saturday morning at the Forrest County Campus of Pearl River Community College. The goal...
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
LMSA principal nationally recognized with ‘Administrator of the Year’ award
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Magnet School of the Arts Principal Kiana Pendleton received a top secret and big surprise Thursday. Pendleton expressed tears of joy as she was recognized with the “Administrator of the Year” award by Curriculum Associates on Thursday. People packed the auditorium at LMSA...
Laurel PD host food drive
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices on the rise, the City of Laurel hosted an event in an effort to lighten the load. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community. With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.
USM offers campus facilities to MDHS, addresses ongoing investigation
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Thursday that the school would make campus facilities available to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) for the next five years. The announcement also addressed the ongoing MDHS fraud investigation. In 2017, with the approval of the MDHS,...
Mason Park’s ‘Fall Work Day’ underway
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Laurel’s Parks and Recreation Department joined with the Friends of Mason Park to start the second stage of the cleanup for the park. Mason Park in Laurel has been around for nearly 75 years and covers 40 acres. Because of its size, upkeep...
JCSD offers driver safety tips in rainy conditions
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to slow down and take precautions during rainy conditions. JCSD says the rain can make it harder for vehicles to stop and the odds of a crash increase. “Wet conditions like this (Saturday), people tend to...
Jitters Coffeehouse and Drive Through hosts animal adoption event
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jitters Coffehouse and Drive-Through hosted an adoption and donation event for the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League Saturday. The event originally started from a college assignment, but Maggie McMinn says it was the perfect way to do something for the coffee shop and help out the local animal shelter at the same time.
Research Day brings USM professors together in collaborative spirit
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Friday was the University of Southern Mississippi’s annual Research Day at the Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs. Eighty research professors showcased their achievements. The collaboration at the event helps...
500 new holiday lanterns to debut at Hattiesburg Zoo’s 5th annual ‘Lights of the Wild’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While we just started the month of November, you can’t help but sense that holiday feeling in the air. What better way to ring in the holiday season than with the splendor of “Lights of the Wild” at the Hattiesburg Zoo?. The event...
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a large number of drugs and cash after serving a search warrant Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was served at Arthur B Johnson Lane in the Lampton community. Investigators found over 3 pounds of...
Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call...
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘I Spy’ exhibit for November
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. The museum is inspired by a different theme every month. This month’s theme is “I SPY,” and HCC Executive Director Rick Taylor said it’s a great way to keep families...
Hattiesburg restaurateur selected as ‘Veteran of the Year’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg business owner and retired member of the Mississippi Army National Guard is the Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year. Nelson Haskin Jr. was selected by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee and was introduced during a news conference at Hattiesburg Veterans Park. Haskin, who owns several downtown...
House fire on same block as deadly Hattiesburg shooting ruled suspicious
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that happened at a residence on West Fifth Street Thursday night. It took place just after 11 p.m. at a house in the 100 block. That’s the same block where Wednesday’s deadly shooting occurred. The house was unoccupied and...
Firefighters investigate Hattiesburg house fire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department opened an investigation into a Thursday house fire after firefighters ruled the cause suspicious. According to the HFD, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Firefighters approached the flames from both...
Caring for the caregiver of Alzheimer’s Disease
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, a brain disease that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. The association states in Mississippi the disease is a growing public health crisis with 57,000 people 65 and older living with...
