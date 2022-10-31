ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

WDAM-TV

Lamar County School Board District ‘D’ seat on the ballot Tuesday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Only one Lamar County School Board seat is being voted upon during this upcoming election. The District D seat, which encompasses the Oak Grove schools, will be up for vote between incumbent Lance LeFan and challenger Ray Payton. “I have 14-year-old twins (who) are freshmen...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel PD host food drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices on the rise, the City of Laurel hosted an event in an effort to lighten the load.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community. With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM offers campus facilities to MDHS, addresses ongoing investigation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Thursday that the school would make campus facilities available to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) for the next five years. The announcement also addressed the ongoing MDHS fraud investigation. In 2017, with the approval of the MDHS,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Mason Park’s ‘Fall Work Day’ underway

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Laurel’s Parks and Recreation Department joined with the Friends of Mason Park to start the second stage of the cleanup for the park. Mason Park in Laurel has been around for nearly 75 years and covers 40 acres. Because of its size, upkeep...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD offers driver safety tips in rainy conditions

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to slow down and take precautions during rainy conditions. JCSD says the rain can make it harder for vehicles to stop and the odds of a crash increase. “Wet conditions like this (Saturday), people tend to...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jitters Coffeehouse and Drive Through hosts animal adoption event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jitters Coffehouse and Drive-Through hosted an adoption and donation event for the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League Saturday. The event originally started from a college assignment, but Maggie McMinn says it was the perfect way to do something for the coffee shop and help out the local animal shelter at the same time.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Research Day brings USM professors together in collaborative spirit

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Friday was the University of Southern Mississippi’s annual Research Day at the Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs. Eighty research professors showcased their achievements. The collaboration at the event helps...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a large number of drugs and cash after serving a search warrant Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was served at Arthur B Johnson Lane in the Lampton community. Investigators found over 3 pounds of...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘I Spy’ exhibit for November

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. The museum is inspired by a different theme every month. This month’s theme is “I SPY,” and HCC Executive Director Rick Taylor said it’s a great way to keep families...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg restaurateur selected as ‘Veteran of the Year’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg business owner and retired member of the Mississippi Army National Guard is the Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year. Nelson Haskin Jr. was selected by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee and was introduced during a news conference at Hattiesburg Veterans Park. Haskin, who owns several downtown...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Firefighters investigate Hattiesburg house fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department opened an investigation into a Thursday house fire after firefighters ruled the cause suspicious. According to the HFD, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Firefighters approached the flames from both...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Caring for the caregiver of Alzheimer’s Disease

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, a brain disease that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. The association states in Mississippi the disease is a growing public health crisis with 57,000 people 65 and older living with...
HATTIESBURG, MS

