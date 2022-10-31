ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC15 Arizona

Trunk-or-Treat events over Halloweekend in the Valley

By Christine Stanwood
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqErc_0isXc4th00

At least 500 attended Valley View Bible Church’s 5 th Annual Trunk or Treat.

There were dozens of cars decked out with Halloween decorations and children’s games in the church’s parking lot.

Those who went enjoyed snow cones, massive inflatable games, hot dogs, hayrides and candy.

Volunteers at Saturday’s event wore costumes.

For information on next year’s event, head to: https://www.vvbc.org/event/5108341-2022-10-29-trunk-or-treat/

Comments / 0

Related
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy