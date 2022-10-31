Trunk-or-Treat events over Halloweekend in the Valley

At least 500 attended Valley View Bible Church’s 5 th Annual Trunk or Treat.

There were dozens of cars decked out with Halloween decorations and children’s games in the church’s parking lot.

Those who went enjoyed snow cones, massive inflatable games, hot dogs, hayrides and candy.

Volunteers at Saturday’s event wore costumes.

For information on next year’s event, head to: https://www.vvbc.org/event/5108341-2022-10-29-trunk-or-treat/

