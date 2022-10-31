ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
People

Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'

Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack."  According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good...
NEW YORK STATE
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
The Independent

Matthew Perry describes watching ‘painfully thin’ version of himself on Friends as ‘very hard’

Matthew Perry had an emotional reaction to re-watching himself looking “painfully thin” in a scene from Friends. Perry, who played fan-favourite character Chandler Bing on the hit NBC show, sat down with ABC’s Diane Sawyer on Friday (28 October) to discuss his new memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry opens up about how he struggled with addiction to alcohol and painkillers over the course of his career. During his conversation with Sawyer, the talk show host asked Perry if they could rewatch a clip from season three of the sitcom –...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles

Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
Us Weekly

Matthew Perry’s Dating History: Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan, Neve Campbell and More

Matthew Perry is no stranger to high-profile romance — but he’s still searching for “The One.”. While the Friends alum would eventually go on to date his fair share of famous celebrities, Perry was vocal about the struggles of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight following the success of his NBC sitcom, in which he starred as Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Matthew Perry sent Julia Roberts ‘hundreds’ of fax messages in early days of relationship

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts courted each other via fax messages for three months before they began dating in 1995.The pair became friends before Roberts’ guest appearance on season two of Friends and went on to date for six months before breaking up in April 1996.In his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed he broke up with the “beautiful and brilliant” Roberts due to his own struggles with addiction and not feeling “enough” for her.In an extract published by The Times, Perry recalled how the early days of their relationship started over fax in...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death

Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing.  Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy