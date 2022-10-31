Read full article on original website
Bindi Irwin slammed for 'pathetic and useless' response after fan asked her for help
Bindi Irwin has been slammed for her 'pathetic and useless' response to a farm owner who asked her for help with avian influenza. The desperate farmer, Taylor Blake, took to Twitter to reach out to Bindi for help after she suspected that her much-loved emu Emmanuel caught the virus. As...
Robert Irwin Hopes to Keep Late Father Steve Irwin's Legacy Alive by Living 'Every Day to the Fullest'
Robert Irwin is continuing to follow in his late dad Steve Irwin's footsteps — and hoping to make him proud along the way. In a recent conversation with E! News, the 18-year-old conservationist opened up about his late father's legacy and what parts continue to inspire his life today.
Leslie Jordan’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Leslie Jordan's net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the comedic actor and viral social media star's money.
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'
Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack." According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good...
Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
Matthew Perry describes watching ‘painfully thin’ version of himself on Friends as ‘very hard’
Matthew Perry had an emotional reaction to re-watching himself looking “painfully thin” in a scene from Friends. Perry, who played fan-favourite character Chandler Bing on the hit NBC show, sat down with ABC’s Diane Sawyer on Friday (28 October) to discuss his new memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry opens up about how he struggled with addiction to alcohol and painkillers over the course of his career. During his conversation with Sawyer, the talk show host asked Perry if they could rewatch a clip from season three of the sitcom –...
Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!
Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
Matthew Perry Reveals The ‘Friends’ Cast’s True Salaries: We Were ‘Morons’ To End The Show
Matthew Perry, 53, revealed the true salaries he and his Friends co-stars made over the years, in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing, which was released on Tuesday. The actor, who played Chandler for ten years on the popular sitcom, which premiered in 1994, claimed he earned $22,500 for the pilot episode and it increased to over $1 million per episodes for the cast by the series end, according to Variety. He also reportedly claimed that his former castmate, David Schwimmer, is the one who helped with the increase by not asking for more money for himself.
Hilary Swank reveals that her 'miracle' twins are due on her late father Stephen's birthday
Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed that her twins are due on her late father Stephen Michael Swank's birthday. The 48-year-old actress' father died in October of last year.
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New Canaan
It's taken over three years and multiple price changes but it finally happened. Singer-songwriters Paul Simon, formerly of Simon And Garfunkel and his wife of over 30 years Edie Brickell of New Bohemians, sold their New Canaan, Connecticut home, which is 45 minutes outside of Manhattan after years of trying. Turns out the mystery buyer is another major celebrity.
Matthew Perry’s Dating History: Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan, Neve Campbell and More
Matthew Perry is no stranger to high-profile romance — but he’s still searching for “The One.”. While the Friends alum would eventually go on to date his fair share of famous celebrities, Perry was vocal about the struggles of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight following the success of his NBC sitcom, in which he starred as Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004.
Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace star dies aged 67 in car accident
Leslie Jordan has died aged 67.The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, per multiple reports.According to The LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday (24 October) morning.Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.The TV funnyman went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to his daily videos on...
Actress and Comedian Kim Coles Has Amassed a Solid Net Worth Over the Years
Folks that have a deep affinity for coming-of-age sitcoms of the '90s are likely familiar with Kim Coles. The now-60-year-old played the beloved character Synclair James-Jones on the '90s hit series Living Single and starred in the first season of In Living Color. Kim and the ensemble cast, including Queen Latifah, were a major staple in African-American households and played a major role in the culture.
Matthew Perry: Seven of the biggest revelations from Friends star’s memoir
Friends star Matthew Perry’s memoir is finally being released, in which the actor describes his rise to fame, as well as his struggles at its heights.Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is the 53-year-old’s first book, and is released on Tuesday (1 November).In it, Perry writes about his famous past relationships and his time on the hit sitcom that made him famous around the world.However, Perry also explores his widely publicised addiction to alcohol and painkillers, which have resulted in him visiting rehab 15 times, and a number of near-death experiences.Here are seven of the biggest revelations from...
Judge Judy celebrates 80th birthday with 'idyllic' Bahamas getaway: 'One could not have a better birthday'
Judge Judy Sheindlin recently celebrated her 80th birthday in the Bahamas with her family. Here's a look at how her career progressed since "Judge Judy" debuted in 1996.
Matthew Perry describes the day he nearly died: ‘My heart stopped for 5 minutes’
Matthew Perry had been looking forward to filming scenes opposite acting legend Meryl Streep in the Netflix movie "Don't Look Up" in 2020, but instead he found himself in a much more harrowing place. The "Friends" star recounted on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Nov. 1 how he...
After the loss of a dear friend I am angry I caved in to the social pressure to not take as many photos | Isabelle Oderberg
I came to realise that snapping a happy memory, saving it to look at one day when you need it, is not living through a lens
