H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure LawLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
247Sports
TCU a victim of 'brand bias' in first College Football Playoff rankings, Joel Klatt argues
TCU football was No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 college football season, making the Horned Frogs the only unbeaten team to trail a one-loss team (No. 6 Alabama) in the rankings. College football analyst Joel Klatt argues TCU was nothing more than a victim of "brand bias," stating TCU would have cracked the top four if it were a flagship program comparable to the likes of fellow Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 10
With the Texas high school football playoffs starting a little over a week from now, last Friday saw several matchups important to playoff seeding. Below will be recaps of some of the games featuring DFW-area teams ranked in the Texas state high school football rankings:. 6A:. No.3 Duncanville 41, No.13...
247Sports
SMU provides fresh start, new opportnities for Rockwall's Williamson
When Samuell Williamson was a five-star prospect at Rockwall High he wanted to get out of the Dallas area, now he couldn't be happier to be back at home playing for SMU. Coming out of high school, Williamson signed with Louisville and played there for three seasons. But when the time came for a change his hometown team was a top contender and he ended up as the first transfer commit for the new coaching staff.
Click2Houston.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: Will TCU’s dream season be derailed by in-state opponents?
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. TCU continues to remain unbeaten with in-state foes in way. The latest college football rankings once...
Kickoff time set for Texas' next home game against TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — The next time the Longhorns will play on their home turf will go down under the lights of Darrell K Royal — Texas Memorial Stadium when Texas hosts the No. 7 ranked TCU on Nov. 12. The Longhorns and the Horned Frogs will take the field in primetime on ABC with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville residents say they are hurt and frustrated by the UIL's decision to strip the boys basketball team of its 6A state championship title. It was one of several punishments the UIL slapped Duncanville athletics with on Monday.Whether home or away, Cliff Boyd is always on the sidelines of Duncanville High School boys basketball games."It's one of the things that's really attracted me is how, with one high school, our community really revolves around our sports," Boyd, the former mayor of Duncanville said.Now, he said, it's rallying against the UIL, which governs all public school athletics in...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Stunner in Texas as defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville is stripped of 2022 state title, girls program also sanctioned
In a Monday morning stunner in the world of high school basketball, Texas powerhouse and defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville has been stripped of its 2022 Class 6A state title and head coach David Peavy has been given a one-year suspension according to multiple media outlets, including the Dallas Morning News and Houston Chronicle.
WFAA
Inclement weather in DFW has rescheduled some high school football games. Here's when they'll be played
DALLAS — The WFAA weather team has forecasted a round of thunderstorms for Friday evening, which has prompted numerous high school football games originally scheduled for Friday to be rescheduled. Here's the timeline of where and when we are expecting storms. WFAA's Friday Night Football Game of the Week,...
WFAA
Duncanville boys basketball team stripped of state title, girls team banned from playoffs this season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The top-ranked Duncanville boys basketball team had its 2022 state championship stripped, and the girls team was banned from this season's playoffs, in a ruling by the University Interscholastic League on Monday. The UIL's state executive committee also suspended both the boys coach, David Peavy, and...
UIL hits Duncanville basketball teams with big penalties over violations
The Duncanville basketball teams have been slammed with big penalties from the UIL executive commitee. The board voted on Monday to strip the Duncanville boys of the 6A State Title that they won this spring
Local school districts reschedule this week’s football games
Local school districts announced Tuesday that they are rescheduling this week’s varsity football games. Due to stormy weather in the forecast for Friday, Argyle ISD announced that the 9-0 Argyle Eagles will end the regular season against Carrollton Creekview on Thursday, not Friday, at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
dmagazine.com
Get to Know Baylor University Medical Center’s President Kyle Armstrong
Kyle Armstrong arrived at Baylor University Medical Center in the moment before healthcare would change forever. He was president of Baylor Scott & White-McKinney, a smaller facility with a family feel, when he was named chief operating officer at BUMC in January 2020. Running operations for one of the largest...
fsrmagazine.com
STK Steakhouse Opens in Dallas
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of Dallas. Located at 2000 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Dallas – a company-owned location, the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas, and the Company’s second new restaurant opening in 2022 – marks the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.
WFAA
These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
buffalonynews.net
Soulman's Bar-B-Que Seventh Annual Thanksgiveaway Helps North Texas Families in Need
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / For the seventh consecutive year, the Soulman's Bar-B-Que Thanksgiveaway is back in North Texas to help families in need during this holiday season. Each family selected through the online nomination system will receive a Thanksgiving family meal including a bone-in hickory smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, dinner rolls, and cranberry sauce.
K12@Dallas
Meet Cadet Colonel Damari Amaya, highest-ranking cadet in Dallas ISD’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps
Named to the position of cadet colonel in late September, Damari is the only female from Spruce known to have held this title. Prior to her promotion, she was battalion commander at Spruce, a post she still holds in addition to commanding the overall brigade. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, she will be leading the cadets during the Dallas parade’s Flag Ceremony.
dmagazine.com
Judge Agrees: Dallas Was Within Its Rights to Shut Down a Poker Room
Bad news for previously legal Dallas poker rooms. Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye last week ruled that the city was within its rights to revoke a certificate of occupancy for the Texas Card House, reversing a decision by the Board of Adjustment that allowed the poker room to legally operate. The Texas Card House plans to appeal, and a spokesman says it will be allowed to continue operating through the process.
papercitymag.com
With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future
Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.5 Million One of A Kind Estate with Three Gorgeous Fountains in Dallas is Sure to Exceed Even Your Wildest Dreams
5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
