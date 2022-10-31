The Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and their spin-off Endotelix have created the best possible target molecule for the antibodies responsible for antiphospholipid syndrome. This discovery will enable a new screening test to be developed. This auto-immune syndrome leads to the thromboses responsible for strokes and heart attacks. It has a serious impact on pregnant women, and can cause the death of their fetuses. The limited reliability of the current screening tests means that diagnostics cannot be performed before the first clinical signs appear. The new approach on the part of the HUGs and Endotelix increases the likelihood of the syndrome being detected from 40% to 85%, and finally opens up the door to screening. You can find out more in Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

1 DAY AGO