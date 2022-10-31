Read full article on original website
Italian study evaluates COVID-19 reinfection risk among previously infected and vaccinated individuals
In a recent study posted to the Research Square* preprint server, a team of researchers from Italy investigated the risk of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reinfection and hospitalization among individuals with vaccinations and previous SARS-CoV-2 infections. Background. As of May 2022, the number of confirmed infections in...
COVID-19 pandemic increased deaths and disease caused by tuberculosis
Approximately 10 million people fall ill with tuberculosis (TB) each year. Even though TB is preventable and curable, over 1.5 million people die from it every year. The bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis cause TB. TB primarily affects the lungs and can spread from an infected person who expels the bacteria into the air. Most people infected with TB are adults, with men being most affected (56.5%), followed by women (32.5%) and children (11%). The five common risk factors for TB include diabetes, smoking, undernutrition, alcohol use disorders, and HIV infection.
New analysis on the risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier. Our study...
Study reveals rise in blood pressure levels among hypertensive individuals during COVID-19 pandemic
Adults with hypertension saw a small, but consequential, rise in their blood pressure levels during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the number of times they had their blood pressure measured dropped significantly, according to a study supported by the National Institutes of Health. The findings, which...
COVID-19 presents caregivers with unique challenges not seen in other patients
Roughly 21% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the height of the pandemic required an intensive care stay and the bulk were cared for by family upon discharge. However, not much is known about how these caregivers and patients adapted. To learn more, University of Michigan researchers surveyed COVID-19 ICU patients...
New research suggests booster dose of Novovax NVX-CoV2373 vaccine is effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants
A recent study posted to Research Square* preprint server evaluated the neutralizing antibody titers against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron variant and its sub-lineages after two and three doses of the Novovax protein nanoparticle vaccine NVX-CoV2373. Background. The emergent SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants carry multiple mutations in...
An innovative nasal vaccine strategy to combat COVID
In a recent study published in the journal Science, researchers at Yale University developed a novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination strategy termed 'prime and spike' (P&S) that leveraged existing systemic immunity triggered by parenteral vaccination (prime) to boost immunity at the respiratory mucosa. Background. The respiratory mucosa is the...
Effects of SARS-CoV-2-associated stress among pregnant women on development of fetus brain
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United States evaluated the effects of maternal coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic-associated stress and fetal brain development using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Studies have reported perinatal care disruptions due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
Monoclonal antibody shows efficacy in preventing malaria infection in African adults
One dose of an antibody drug safely protected healthy, non-pregnant adults from malaria infection during an intense six-month malaria season in Mali, Africa, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. The antibody was up to 88.2% effective at preventing infection over a 24-week period, demonstrating for the first time that a monoclonal antibody can prevent malaria infection in an endemic region. These findings were published today in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene 2022 Annual Meeting in Seattle.
Research finds a significant increase in stroke incidence in those younger than 55 years
New research - funded by the Medical Research Foundation - has shown a sharp increase in the incidence of stroke in young adults, in a study of more than 94,000 people in Oxfordshire. Stroke is a major health problem that can have devastating consequences. It happens when the blood supply...
Effectiveness of prior infection in preventing reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2.75 sublineage
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers used a test-negative, case-control study design to estimate the effectiveness of prior infection in preventing reinfection with Omicron BA.2.75.2 subvariant in the Qatar population. Background. The Omicron wave started in Qatar on December 19, 2021. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2...
New approach increases the likelihood of detecting antiphospholipid syndrome
The Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and their spin-off Endotelix have created the best possible target molecule for the antibodies responsible for antiphospholipid syndrome. This discovery will enable a new screening test to be developed. This auto-immune syndrome leads to the thromboses responsible for strokes and heart attacks. It has a serious impact on pregnant women, and can cause the death of their fetuses. The limited reliability of the current screening tests means that diagnostics cannot be performed before the first clinical signs appear. The new approach on the part of the HUGs and Endotelix increases the likelihood of the syndrome being detected from 40% to 85%, and finally opens up the door to screening. You can find out more in Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Haemostasis.
Study calls for stronger awareness and control of vascular risk factors leading to stroke
Researchers at the Stroke Research and Prevention Group (HKU Stroke), Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) found that the incidence of 'young stroke' (strokes occurring in individuals aged 18 to 55 years) has increased by 30% in Hong Kong from 2001 to 2021, thus called for better control of vascular risk factors, in particular hypertension.
SARS-CoV-2 can disrupt normal mix of gut bacteria to increase risk for other infections
Infection with the pandemic virus, SARS-CoV-2, can reduce the number of bacterial species in a patient's gut, with the lesser diversity creating space for dangerous microbes to thrive, a new study finds. The study builds on the realization that widespread use of antibiotics to fight infections with disease-causing bacteria in...
Obesity management likely to improve the clinical outcome of MS
Carrying far too much weight when diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis) is linked to higher current and subsequent levels of disability within a relatively short period of time, finds research published online in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Reverting to a healthy weight may improve clinical outcomes for...
Rutgers study finds substantial inequities in access to specialty epilepsy care in New Jersey
For millions of Americans who suffer from epilepsy, advanced monitoring is essential for diagnosis and effective treatment. But in New Jersey, accessing these services is difficult for patients from racial and ethnic minority groups, according to a Rutgers study. "Our data suggest that there are substantial inequities in access to...
New Pathogen Analyzer combines the advantages of PCR and rapid antigen testing
Speed or accuracy? As far as COVID-19 tests go, this was the choice you had to make. In the future, this dilemma could be a thing of the past. The Pathogen Analyzer combines the advantages of PCR testing and rapid antigen testing - it provides a reliable result after only 20 to 40 minutes. In not too long, this assay will be able to simultaneously detect up to 11 other pathogens. A demonstrator of the system will be exhibited at the MEDICA trade fair in Düsseldorf from November 14 to 17, 2022 (Hall 3, Booth E74/F74).
Study finds possible treatment strategy for Feingold syndrome type 1
A decrease in protein synthesis in cells of the developing gut contributes to a rare genetic disorder, and an inexpensive nutritional supplement may help reverse that decrease, according to a new study publishing November 1st in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Yun-Fei Li of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues. The finding is an advance in understanding the pathogenesis of the disease, and may lead to new treatments.
The use of wearable health devices by cardiovascular disorder patients and those at an increased risk of cardiovascular disorders in the US
In a recent study soon to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022*, researchers evaluated the usage of WHDs (wearable health devices) by cardiovascular (CVS) disorder patients and those at an increased risk of CVS disorders in the United States (US). Background. WHDs are automated devices...
Bivalent mRNA booster broadens humoral immunity against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers at Emory University, Stanford University, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases evaluated whether bivalent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) boosters conferred protection against new Omicron subvariants. Study: mRNA bivalent booster enhances neutralization against BA.2.75.2 and BQ.1.1. Image Credit:...
