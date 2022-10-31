Read full article on original website
Sicario..
3d ago
I’m so not shocked. A few more runs and he will be all over it. I can see Tony getting a championship in NHRA just like the championships he has in everything he has driven.
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction
Kevin Harvick took a took at Ross Chastain's amazing Martinsville finish and expressed regret at not making better use of his time over the years. The post Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News
On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season. According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.
NASCAR: Chase Elliott’s team has been eliminated
The #9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott is no longer eligible to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series owner championship. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott secured a spot in his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 this past Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, giving him a chance to compete for a second title at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon.
Report: 7-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson to acquire ownership stake in Petty GMS Racing
Jimmie Johnson is making a return to the Cup Series. And is reportedly set to also own part of a team. According to The Athletic, Johnson is finalizing an agreement to have an ownership stake in Petty GMS Racing. The agreement would include Johnson running part-time in NASCAR in 2023.
Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious
Ty Gibbs's abhorrent treatment of Brandon Jones at Martinsville reminded many of the 2015 incident there between Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano. The post Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion
Tyler Reddick exited Martinsville early with a headache, and that news took a concerning turn later when it was reported that the driver had not felt right all week following a big impact at Homestead. The post Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move
Ross Chastain provided a superb physics lesson at Martinsville. Here’s how he managed to pass five cars in the last half-lap of the race. Imagine swinging a tennis ball tied to a string above your head. The ball moves in a circle because of the string. That string provides...
LOOK: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pulls Off Awesome ‘League of Their Own’ Halloween Costume
Dale Earnhardt Jr. might’ve won this year’s best Halloween costume contest. The popular NASCAR figure used a classic baseball film to inspire this year’s outfit. Earnhardt broke out a Jimmy Dugan costume, the manager in the hit movie A League of Their Own. The character was played by Hollywood star Tom Hanks in 1992, but if there’s a remake, Earnhardt might be able to fill the role.
Kyle Larson Took 1 for the Team After Ty Gibbs Took a Teammate Out of the Championship 4
One day after Ty Gibbs put himself over his team, Kyle Larson went in a different direction while helping Chase Elliott clinch a Championship 4 berth. The post Kyle Larson Took 1 for the Team After Ty Gibbs Took a Teammate Out of the Championship 4 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Kyle Larson slams Ross Chastain’s epic NASCAR move
NASCAR driver Ross Chastain wowed fans and home audiences when he made a “video game” move to get into the Championship Four at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. However, not everyone was a big fan of the move. In the final lap of the race, Chastain found himself just...
NASCAR World Reacts To Tyler Reddick Health News
NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick had to leave Sunday's race early due to health reasons. On Monday, Reddick released a statement explaining more about what he's dealing with. "During the restart at the beginning of stage two, I was involved in a stack up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle," Reddick said. "After being evaluated in the infield care center the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take.
Road & Track
Here's the Telemetry for Ross Chastain's Wild Wall Ride
No, we're not yet tired of talking about Ross Chastain's wall ride. FOX's NASCAR Race Hub put together an animation of the move complete with telemetry, and it confirms that Chastain was fully committed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
JR Motorsports set for big announcement in November 2022
JR Motorsports and Bass Pro Shops are set for a special announcement on Tuesday, November 1 at 3:00 PM ET in Concord, North Carolina.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain rides wall into first place
He’s No. 1 in your program, has No. 1 on his car, is one of four Cup championship finalists and, after Sunday’s remarkable finish, is No. 1 in last-lap strategy. And Ross Chastain now is No. 1 in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Chastain’s last-lap, pell-mell run...
NASCAR's favorite villain pulled off the impossible with a video-game move, and some drivers are not happy
Ross Chastain looked like he was eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs with one lap to go. Then he went into video-game mode and saved his season.
What to know about NASCAR championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR championship week is here! The final four drivers in each of the three top series — Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Trucks — will battle this weekend at Phoenix Raceway to settle the 2022 titles. Here's what to know about the best weekend in stock car racing: When are the championship races at Phoenix...
NBC Sports
Tyler Reddick ‘feeling better’ after exiting Martinsville race early
Tyler Reddick, who pulled out of Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway after not feeling well, said Monday that he is taking the “necessary steps to make sure that I am 100% before I am cleared to return to racing. I’m feeling better and working hard following the instructions of the medical team.”
Some drivers don't like the NASCAR playoff format, but this year's races have been an awesome mix of drama, controversy, and chaos
Denny Hamlin said he would rather win 60 races than a championship.
NASCAR Cup Series Champion to Be Crowned at Phoenix Raceway This Sunday at 3 P.M. ET on NBC and Peacock
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion will be crowned at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. A special edition of Countdown to Green will begin pre-race coverage at 1:30 p.m. ET. Below are the Championship 4 drivers vying for the Cup Series title:
Comments / 14