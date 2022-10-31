ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sicario..
3d ago

I’m so not shocked. A few more runs and he will be all over it. I can see Tony getting a championship in NHRA just like the championships he has in everything he has driven.

11
 

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News

On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season. According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott’s team has been eliminated

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott is no longer eligible to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series owner championship. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott secured a spot in his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 this past Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, giving him a chance to compete for a second title at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon.
Sportscasting

Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion

Tyler Reddick exited Martinsville early with a headache, and that news took a concerning turn later when it was reported that the driver had not felt right all week following a big impact at Homestead. The post Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move

Ross Chastain provided a superb physics lesson at Martinsville. Here’s how he managed to pass five cars in the last half-lap of the race. Imagine swinging a tennis ball tied to a string above your head. The ball moves in a circle because of the string. That string provides...
Outsider.com

LOOK: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pulls Off Awesome ‘League of Their Own’ Halloween Costume

Dale Earnhardt Jr. might’ve won this year’s best Halloween costume contest. The popular NASCAR figure used a classic baseball film to inspire this year’s outfit. Earnhardt broke out a Jimmy Dugan costume, the manager in the hit movie A League of Their Own. The character was played by Hollywood star Tom Hanks in 1992, but if there’s a remake, Earnhardt might be able to fill the role.
thecomeback.com

Kyle Larson slams Ross Chastain’s epic NASCAR move

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain wowed fans and home audiences when he made a “video game” move to get into the Championship Four at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. However, not everyone was a big fan of the move. In the final lap of the race, Chastain found himself just...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tyler Reddick Health News

NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick had to leave Sunday's race early due to health reasons. On Monday, Reddick released a statement explaining more about what he's dealing with. "During the restart at the beginning of stage two, I was involved in a stack up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle," Reddick said. "After being evaluated in the infield care center the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take.
Road & Track

Here's the Telemetry for Ross Chastain's Wild Wall Ride

No, we're not yet tired of talking about Ross Chastain's wall ride. FOX's NASCAR Race Hub put together an animation of the move complete with telemetry, and it confirms that Chastain was fully committed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain rides wall into first place

He’s No. 1 in your program, has No. 1 on his car, is one of four Cup championship finalists and, after Sunday’s remarkable finish, is No. 1 in last-lap strategy. And Ross Chastain now is No. 1 in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Chastain’s last-lap, pell-mell run...
NBC Sports

Tyler Reddick ‘feeling better’ after exiting Martinsville race early

Tyler Reddick, who pulled out of Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway after not feeling well, said Monday that he is taking the “necessary steps to make sure that I am 100% before I am cleared to return to racing. I’m feeling better and working hard following the instructions of the medical team.”

