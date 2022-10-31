ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Related
The Jewish Press

The Midterm Election Rigging Is Underway

Election Day results, like clean streets and easily available products in supermarkets, have become artifacts of a recent glorious past. Don’t count on finding eggs and milk at the market or finding out who won the election on Election Day. The 2022 midterms, like the 2020 elections, are a work in progress that will, one day, when the right ballots are found, elect somebody.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

When is the last day to vote? It depends on where you live

When is early voting over in the midterm elections?. All states have their own rules and deadlines for ballots cast before Election Day, by mail or in person. Early voting got a big boost in 2020, when many states made the practice more available, as the nation voted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Voters made use of it, too, with an unprecedented 103.2 million people casting early ballots in the presidential election, eager to avoid long lines and crowded polling stations, or simply drop off their ballots in official collection boxes.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Election Day 2022: Here's How to Track Your Mail-In Ballot

Election Day 2022 is coming up in just eight days, falling on Tuesday, Nov. 8, this year. And if you've decided to forego voting in person this year, you may have sent in a mail-in ballot. If so, you'll be able to track it to the election office, depending on which state you live in.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thecentersquare.com

Early voting on the rise ahead of midterm elections

(The Center Square) – With one week until election day, new research shows more and more Americans have already voted. Gallup released new polling data that found far more Americans are voting early these midterms than the midterm elections in years past. “Four in 10 U.S. registered voters say...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Final day for mail-in ballot applications

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The general election is only one week away and Tuesday marks the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. Many Pennsylvania voters are getting ready to cast their ballot on November 8 during the general election. The midterm features several big races including, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano […]
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Young voters turn out in greater numbers

With the midterm elections days away, everyone is trying to predict who will vote. Older voters have been the most reliable voting block for decades with younger people being less inclined to vote in high percentages, especially in midterms. Since 2016 that has begun to change, but will it be true again this year?
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Here's what happens after Election Day

What happens immediately after Election Day is as important to the democratic process as the campaigns that come just before. So it's worth examining how the votes are counted, validated and certified.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Hawaiians will chose a new governor next week

(The Center Square) - With election day just under a week away, Hawaiians are slated to select a new governor this year as incumbent Governor David Ige’s term limit comes to an end. And with polls and historic election results pointing to a “solid democratic” win for the state’s...
HAWAII STATE

