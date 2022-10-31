Read full article on original website
If you haven't registered to vote, here are the states where you can register in-person on Election Day
The last day of voting in the 2022 midterm elections is Tuesday, November 8, which is Election Day. While voter registration has closed in many states, some offer same-day, in-person voter registration. In 17 states and DC, voters can register and cast their ballot at the same time. The last...
The Jewish Press
The Midterm Election Rigging Is Underway
Election Day results, like clean streets and easily available products in supermarkets, have become artifacts of a recent glorious past. Don’t count on finding eggs and milk at the market or finding out who won the election on Election Day. The 2022 midterms, like the 2020 elections, are a work in progress that will, one day, when the right ballots are found, elect somebody.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats blocked from intervening in lawsuit challenging Illinois’ 2-week window to count mail-in votes
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit over an Illinois law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted up to two weeks after polls close on election day is advancing after a federal judge ruled against Democrats looking to intervene. Election day is Nov. 8. Early voting has been underway...
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
Which party do voters say picked better candidates?
A new poll shows how Democrats and Republicans feel about their choices in this year’s midterm elections.
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
If you're voting by mail in the 2022 midterms, here are the deadlines to submit your absentee ballot in each state
While the deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed in most states, they can still be submitted all the way up until Election Day.
When is the last day to vote? It depends on where you live
When is early voting over in the midterm elections?. All states have their own rules and deadlines for ballots cast before Election Day, by mail or in person. Early voting got a big boost in 2020, when many states made the practice more available, as the nation voted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Voters made use of it, too, with an unprecedented 103.2 million people casting early ballots in the presidential election, eager to avoid long lines and crowded polling stations, or simply drop off their ballots in official collection boxes.
Does my vote really count? Understanding voting in elections
Republicans and Democrats are headed into a contentious midterm election where both parties lead each in various races by razor-thin margins. People across the nation are voting early.
CNET
Election Day 2022: Here's How to Track Your Mail-In Ballot
Election Day 2022 is coming up in just eight days, falling on Tuesday, Nov. 8, this year. And if you've decided to forego voting in person this year, you may have sent in a mail-in ballot. If so, you'll be able to track it to the election office, depending on which state you live in.
thecentersquare.com
Early voting on the rise ahead of midterm elections
(The Center Square) – With one week until election day, new research shows more and more Americans have already voted. Gallup released new polling data that found far more Americans are voting early these midterms than the midterm elections in years past. “Four in 10 U.S. registered voters say...
What not to wear to the polls on Election Day
As polling places prepare to welcome Americans casting their ballots on November 8, be aware that many states have regulations against wearing shirts, hats or buttons promoting a certain candidate or displaying their likeness.
What time polls open and close in your state on Election Day
In most states you are allowed to cast your ballot as long as you are in line by the time your polling place closes.
Final day for mail-in ballot applications
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The general election is only one week away and Tuesday marks the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. Many Pennsylvania voters are getting ready to cast their ballot on November 8 during the general election. The midterm features several big races including, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano […]
Souls To The Polls Event Encourages Church Members in Georgia To Vote Ahead of 2022 Midterms
Black religious leaders in Georgia held their annual Souls to the Polls rallies Sunday afternoon to get their congregants to vote in the midterm elections. State lawmakers almost eliminated the event under an elections restrictions bill signed into law last year by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. However, lawmakers backed off the elimination of Sunday voting.
Latinos could have record number of seats in Congress after midterm vote
The U.S. House could have a record number of Latino members after next week's election, with one Latino group projecting they will grab as many as 45 seats. Currently, 38 members of the House are Latino. "We think we'll have a very robust new class of Latinos overall," said Arturo...
Young voters turn out in greater numbers
With the midterm elections days away, everyone is trying to predict who will vote. Older voters have been the most reliable voting block for decades with younger people being less inclined to vote in high percentages, especially in midterms. Since 2016 that has begun to change, but will it be true again this year?
Here's what happens after Election Day
What happens immediately after Election Day is as important to the democratic process as the campaigns that come just before. So it's worth examining how the votes are counted, validated and certified.
Hawaiians will chose a new governor next week
(The Center Square) - With election day just under a week away, Hawaiians are slated to select a new governor this year as incumbent Governor David Ige’s term limit comes to an end. And with polls and historic election results pointing to a “solid democratic” win for the state’s...
