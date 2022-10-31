Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle theft, Union Grove veteran's gifted truck stolen
MILWAUKEE - He came to Milwaukee to spend the night with friends, and he left without his truck, finding broken glass where it was parked. Milwaukee police are trying to find it and who's responsible. It's what was still inside the truck that has a family hurting. Pinned one-by-one in...
WISN
VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 25th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 near 25th and Chambers. Police located her around 7 p.m. near 1st and Auer. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
WISN
Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, woman sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole from Kohl's on Appleton Avenue. The theft happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police said the woman stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. She was wearing a dark jacket with three white stripes on the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek; 3 in custody
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Three people were arrested after a fight and stabbing at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night, Nov. 1. Two people were hurt; one with stab wounds. Police said this all started with a group being loud in the theater during a showing of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Humbolt Park pursuit, squad, pedestrian struck, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 33, was arrested after police say she was driving a vehicle that fled officers near Humbolt Park Tuesday evening, Nov. 1, striking a pedestrian and a police squad. This began around 5 p.m. with a reckless driving complaint. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found
Herron Washington, 56, a Milwaukee father of 14 and a business owner, was fatally shot Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police found 20 bullet casings. His daughters don't know why anyone would want to hurt their dad.
WISN
Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests
Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
WISN
Milwaukee man seen on video holding Black man's neck makes first court appearance
MILWAUKEE — For the first time, WISN 12 News got to question Robert Walczykowski who was seen on camera last month with his hand on the neck of a Black man, Trevon Burks. "Robert, why did you put your hands on that man's neck? Jonathan, do you have anything to say about these charges?" WISN 12 News Investigative reporter Hillary Mintz asked.
WISN
Police chase ends with crash in park
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs
MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Clybourn and Plankinton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man
The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
tmj4.com
People push for pedestrianizing Humboldt Park after 2 women and a baby are hit by drivers
MILWAUKEE — Keeping cars out of Humboldt Park. That's an option on the table after another person was hit by a car in the park in the last three days. In the latest incident, Milwaukee Police say they tried to pull over a reckless driver, but she took off. Officers say she hit two cars before driving through the park's grass and intentionally hitting a pedestrian.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wanted for Kenosha murder, Stephon Hawthorne sought by police
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police need the public's help locating Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for the murder of Carl Vines. Vines, of Kenosha, died after he was shot around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 near 63rd Street and 24th Avenue. Kenosha police said Hawthorne should be considered armed and dangerous....
WISN
Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
