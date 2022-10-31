ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee vehicle theft, Union Grove veteran's gifted truck stolen

MILWAUKEE - He came to Milwaukee to spend the night with friends, and he left without his truck, finding broken glass where it was parked. Milwaukee police are trying to find it and who's responsible. It's what was still inside the truck that has a family hurting. Pinned one-by-one in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 25th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 near 25th and Chambers. Police located her around 7 p.m. near 1st and Auer. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, woman sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole from Kohl's on Appleton Avenue. The theft happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police said the woman stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. She was wearing a dark jacket with three white stripes on the...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stabbing at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek; 3 in custody

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Three people were arrested after a fight and stabbing at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night, Nov. 1. Two people were hurt; one with stab wounds. Police said this all started with a group being loud in the theater during a showing of...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Humbolt Park pursuit, squad, pedestrian struck, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 33, was arrested after police say she was driving a vehicle that fled officers near Humbolt Park Tuesday evening, Nov. 1, striking a pedestrian and a police squad. This began around 5 p.m. with a reckless driving complaint. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests

Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
WISN

Police chase ends with crash in park

MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs

MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Clybourn and Plankinton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wanted for Kenosha murder, Stephon Hawthorne sought by police

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police need the public's help locating Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for the murder of Carl Vines. Vines, of Kenosha, died after he was shot around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 near 63rd Street and 24th Avenue. Kenosha police said Hawthorne should be considered armed and dangerous....
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI

