Raleigh News & Observer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran offensive tackle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elected not to make a move at the NFL Trade Deadline. Moving forward, the Buccaneers will have to scour practice squads or the free agent market for potential additions that can help the team in the second half of the year. On Tuesday, Tampa Bay announced...
Raleigh News & Observer
Snap Counts Skewed as Eagles Rested Some Players in Blowout of Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles decided to go away from the tendencies they showed the league for the first six games of the season, using the bye week to devise another way to let its versatile offense work. So, they didn't use much RPO stuff and let Jalen Hurts air...
Raleigh News & Observer
Predicting the Outcomes of the 49ers’ Remaining Nine Games
The 49ers underperformed in the first half of the season, but that's over now. Their record is 4-4, they're one game out of first place in the NFC West and they're on their Bye week. How they play in the second half of the season will determine whether they make the playoffs.
Raleigh News & Observer
The National Reaction to the Miami Dolphins Trades
The NFL’s trade deadline came and went on Tuesday but not before the Miami Dolphins made two moves. View the original article to see embedded media. First, they traded Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers and 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for stalwart pass rusher Bradley Chubb.
Raleigh News & Observer
What Grade did ESPN Give Colts in Nyheim Hines Trade?
The Indianapolis Colts sent running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills in return for a conditional sixth-round pick and running back Zack Moss. Colts fans seemed to have mixed reviews (at best) on the deal, but how did ESPN's Seth Walder feel about the deal? He graded each of the deadline-day deals across the NFL, and he gave the Colts a 'B' for their business with the Bills.
Raleigh News & Observer
National Personality Frustrated by Bengals: Cincinnati is ‘Fraudulent’
CINCINNATI — The Ringer's Jason Goff was not happy about having to watch the Bengals on Monday Night Football. He went off on Zac Taylor and the "fraudulent" Bengals following the 32-13 loss to Cleveland. "I was forced to watch that fraudulent ass Bengals team this morning because I...
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos Acquire OLB Jacob Martin from Jets
Helping offset the loss of now-Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb, the Denver Broncos acquired outside linebacker Jacob Martin from the New York Jets ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos surrendered a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for Martin and a 2024 fifth-round selection....
Raleigh News & Observer
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Saints
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were shellacked by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday, and moments ago Josh McDaniels reflected after seeing the film. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Q: I know that the score kind...
Raleigh News & Observer
Josh Allen, Receivers and More: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars After the NFL Trade Deadline
The Jacksonville Jaguars know how to make trades eventful. In years on the Jaguars beat, there have been countless trades that have been a jolt to the senses. The Jalen Ramsey trade was franchise-changing. The James Robinson trade was out of left field. The Calais Campbell trade was somber. But...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
Raleigh News & Observer
With Questions at Wide Receiver, Chargers Stay Put at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is in the books, and the Chargers did not pull off a trade to acquire a player. Rather than add a pass-catcher to the team's most glaring need that is wide receiver, they've opted to roll with the group they have for the remaining 10 games left on their schedule.
Raleigh News & Observer
Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings
The Lions, amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season, did not sit back at the trade deadline Tuesday. They parted ways with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, executing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes landed a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft Profile: Tavion Thomas, Running Back, Utah Utes
A sturdy back with excellent feet and the vision to press the hole and burst to make it count. Definition of a big back. Tall for the position with mass throughout the upper body and posterior chain. Initial quickness and footwork shine, especially given the high-cut nature of his frame. Easy sightlines that he leverages into correct gaps for gains. Sees the cutback and has the agility to hit it and go. Significant growth as a power back from 2021 to 2022. See the added physicality at all three levels of the defense. Contact balance, stiff arms, and the capability to break arm tackles all saw upgrades. Primarily an early down back that is alleviated in obvious passing situations. Yet to see a homerun hit in terms of explosive runs, leaving questions about his long speed. Thomas has a colossal frame that drags defenders and wears down defenses over the course of a game. His mixture of quickness and power allocates yards in both gap and zone run plays. He's largely limited to an early down role, with little utility on passing downs, placing constraints on his overall projection.
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Arizona State’s New QB, UCLA Generating Exposure
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about new Arizona State starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet, the Sun Devils' tempo on the offensive side of the ball, how their defense has changed since Herm Edwards was fired, what stands in the Bruins way in regards to exposure for late-night games and what goes into some unorthodox cross-sport training activities at practice.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rise After Three-Game Winning Streak?
The Washington Commanders are riding a three-game winning streak and are back at .500 for the first time since week two. Amid the recent run, Sports Illustrated has Washington ranked 26th in their power rankings. “Taylor Heinicke is trusted by this Commanders offensive staff,” SI writes. “He threw more than...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Jaguars Keep Falling During Losing Streak
It has been a long, painful five weeks for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6). After a hot 2-1 start to the year, the Jaguars have lost five games in a row -- all by one score. The latest was a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos that saw the Jaguars give the game away on both sides of the ball.
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson Thrilled By New Opportunity: ‘There’s Nowhere I’d Rather Be’
T.J. Hockenson has seen the memes. When he was traded from the Lions to the Vikings on Tuesday, he went from 1-6 and the bottom of the NFC North to 6-1 and the top of the division in an instant. That's a pretty nice change, as several people on social media pointed out.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would ‘Do Great’ As Auburn Coach
Since Auburn made the decision to fire coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games with the program, several candidates’ names have been floated around the college football landscape in regard to who should become the Tigers’ next coach. Among the potential candidates include Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin, Liberty’s...
Raleigh News & Observer
A Look at Exceptional Ravens Stats From Week 8
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Several Ravens put up some impressive stats in a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A new addition to the team is also poised to have a huge second half to the season. Here's the breakdown from Zebra Technologies Next Generation...
Raleigh News & Observer
The Mechanics of Sam Ehlinger: Week 8 vs Washington
The Indianapolis Colts rolled out a new starter this past weekend, as second year quarterback Sam Ehlinger took his first snaps of the 2022 season. While his debut was far from special, he did manage to put together a solid outing. He finished the day 17-of-23 for 201 yards passing for the game.
