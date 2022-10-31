ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Valley, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene

A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing business in Virginia City

The Storey County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man in connection to a burglary of the Virginia City Mercantile that occurred last month. The alleged burglary occurred during the early morning hours of October 28, on C Steet in Virginia City. 19-year-old Tucker Carel of South Lake Tahoe was...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Deputies Seek Man in Construction Site Theft Case

Douglas County Deputies need your help finding a man they say broke into a fenced area of a construction site and later stole a battery from a backhoe. The man, who was captured on surveillance video, first went to the construction site on August 10th and then returned to the same North Sunridge site one day later.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Latest Snow Totals

It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City Fire Requiring Permits For Open Burning, Effective Friday

(November 3, 2022) The Carson City Fire Department is announcing the start of the Fall 2022 Open Burn, with burning allowed from November 5 through December 4, dependent upon permit status and daily weather conditions. The purpose of the open burn period is to provide residents an opportunity to dispose...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Grand Opening

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza celebrated the opening of the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza in Sparks. More than 1,000 commemorative bricks have been sold and installed at the project.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Girls on the Run Sierras announces Fall Season Celebratory 5K

Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) recently announced that they will be hosting their fall season celebratory 5k run on Sunday, November 13. They are asking the local community to support the cause by volunteering or running the race. There will also be a “Sleep In” option available for those...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Someone 2 Know: Wendy Hammond

Meet the Reno mom who created the Lizzy Hammond Foundation - to honor her daughter and help save the lives of other children. The Reno mom created the Lizzy Hammond Foundation - to honor her daughter and help save the lives of other children.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Storey County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls

The Storey County Sheriff's Office says it has received multiple calls regarding a person(s) impersonating a deputy with the Storey County Sheriff's Office. The caller state’s he is a member of the Sheriff’s Office and has an important matter to discuss and/or that he has a warrant of arrest.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Nevada Volleyball sweeps Colorado Sate in historic win

RENO, Nev. - Nevada shut down Colorado State on a 3-0 match to take first win since 2002, Saturday afternoon. Kayla Afoa led the Pack with 15 kills in a .303 hitting percentage. Afoa also led the defense with 16 digs and four service aces. Rylie Romero came in on...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Ward 3 Community Cleanup

Reno Vice Mayor and At-Large Councilmember Devon Reese and Ward 3 Councilmember Miguel Martinez participated in a Community Clean Up on at Vaughn Middle School Saturday morning. Residents were invited to participate by bringing trash, yard waste, and any large items they would like disposed of, or by contributing volunteer...
RENO, NV
2news.com

TSA hiring security screening officers to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). There are currently 25 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.72 per hour. As an incentive, TSA will pay newly-hired TSOs $500 upon starting with the agency and $500 after one year of service with TSA. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy