Cat Dies After Knocking Over Space Heater, Starting Fire Inside Trailer in Wadsworth
A space heater that was left on inside a trailer sparked a fire and killed a family cat in Wadsworth Thursday morning. Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue and North Lyon County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the Smoke Shop RV Park after 9:15 a.m. Firefighters say the fire...
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene
A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
Deputies Urge Caution While Driving in Cold Weather After Crash Causes Power Outage
Deputies urge caution while driving in cold temperatures after a driver lost control and hit a transformer causing a power outage in Sun Valley. The incident happened on East 1st Avenue after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The resulting outage temporarily affected a stop light at the intersection of 1st and Sun...
Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing business in Virginia City
The Storey County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man in connection to a burglary of the Virginia City Mercantile that occurred last month. The alleged burglary occurred during the early morning hours of October 28, on C Steet in Virginia City. 19-year-old Tucker Carel of South Lake Tahoe was...
Fire Restrictions Lifted starting Monday in Incline Village & Crystal Bay
With the arrival of moisture, higher humidity, and winter weather conditions; effective Monday, November 7th, 2022, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has lifted the suspension of the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbeques that has been in place in Incline Village and Crystal Bay. In addition, effective November 7th,...
Police Looking For Man Suspected Of Stealing From A Construction Site In Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man suspected of stealing from a construction site. Deputies say they have exhausted all leads so they are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.
Douglas County Deputies Seek Man in Construction Site Theft Case
Douglas County Deputies need your help finding a man they say broke into a fenced area of a construction site and later stole a battery from a backhoe. The man, who was captured on surveillance video, first went to the construction site on August 10th and then returned to the same North Sunridge site one day later.
Latest Snow Totals
It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
Carson City Fire Requiring Permits For Open Burning, Effective Friday
(November 3, 2022) The Carson City Fire Department is announcing the start of the Fall 2022 Open Burn, with burning allowed from November 5 through December 4, dependent upon permit status and daily weather conditions. The purpose of the open burn period is to provide residents an opportunity to dispose...
Ramp, Lane Closures Begin Tonight in Reno and Sparks for Road Repair Projects
(November 3, 2022) – Overnight ramp and lane closures start tonight on Interstate 80 in downtown Reno and in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) undertakes two separate road repair projects. Drivers will see the following overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on November 3...
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Grand Opening
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza celebrated the opening of the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza in Sparks. More than 1,000 commemorative bricks have been sold and installed at the project.
Girls on the Run Sierras announces Fall Season Celebratory 5K
Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) recently announced that they will be hosting their fall season celebratory 5k run on Sunday, November 13. They are asking the local community to support the cause by volunteering or running the race. There will also be a “Sleep In” option available for those...
Catholic Charities And Reno Media Groups Team Up For Thanksgiving Food Drive
Organizers were taking donations of non-perishable food items to compile Thanksgiving food baskets for families in the area. The organization says it was looking for non-perishable food items to put together Thanksgiving food baskets for area families.
Someone 2 Know: Wendy Hammond
Meet the Reno mom who created the Lizzy Hammond Foundation - to honor her daughter and help save the lives of other children. The Reno mom created the Lizzy Hammond Foundation - to honor her daughter and help save the lives of other children.
Storey County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
The Storey County Sheriff's Office says it has received multiple calls regarding a person(s) impersonating a deputy with the Storey County Sheriff's Office. The caller state’s he is a member of the Sheriff’s Office and has an important matter to discuss and/or that he has a warrant of arrest.
Volunteers repair home for veteran in need ahead of Veterans Day
The Home Depot Foundation teamed up with Coyote Creek LLC and Vietnam Veterans of America – Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 to help a Navy veteran whose home was in desperate need of repair. Bob Ellison has lived in the Gardnerville area most of his life. After his time in...
Nevada Volleyball sweeps Colorado Sate in historic win
RENO, Nev. - Nevada shut down Colorado State on a 3-0 match to take first win since 2002, Saturday afternoon. Kayla Afoa led the Pack with 15 kills in a .303 hitting percentage. Afoa also led the defense with 16 digs and four service aces. Rylie Romero came in on...
Flag planting and flag retirement events held at UNR to honor Veterans Day
In honor of Veterans Day, the University of Nevada, Reno Veteran Services department will hold two events the week of the observance – a flag planting event on Nov. 7 and a flag retirement ceremony on Nov. 10. On Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., University students,...
Ward 3 Community Cleanup
Reno Vice Mayor and At-Large Councilmember Devon Reese and Ward 3 Councilmember Miguel Martinez participated in a Community Clean Up on at Vaughn Middle School Saturday morning. Residents were invited to participate by bringing trash, yard waste, and any large items they would like disposed of, or by contributing volunteer...
TSA hiring security screening officers to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). There are currently 25 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.72 per hour. As an incentive, TSA will pay newly-hired TSOs $500 upon starting with the agency and $500 after one year of service with TSA. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national.
