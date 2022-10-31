Read full article on original website
Plan A Digital Platform Helps Ensure Companies Aren't 'Greenwashing' Their Climate Pledges
Carbon reporting firm Plan A is offering a digital platform to help companies keep track of their climate pledges and help ensure they aren't "greenwashing." Unlike other carbon accounting and sustainability tools, Lubomila Jordanova, Plan A founder and CEO, said the firm is offering a digital platform that uses automation and prediction to process companies' data.
Using IoT in Sports and Fitness: What’s the Deal?
Following the pandemic and massive lockdowns, more people than ever realized the importance of pursuing a healthy lifestyle. In 2021, the global fitness equipment market topped $11.3 billion (11% up from the previous year). At the same time, the number of gym goers who consider fitness club memberships key to achieving their health goals dropped to just 15.2%.
Shopify Tools That Boost Sales
Thanks to increased internet accessibility, e-commerce is rapidly transforming commerce. Online shopping platforms let businesses migrate from brick-and-mortar stores to the online space to stay in the competition. Among all the available platforms, Shopify stands out because it enables companies to establish a broad customer base. This popular e-commerce platform...
