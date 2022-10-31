Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon man injured in rollover crash on Nation Road south of Salem
A 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash on the 4,000 block of Nation Road east of the I-57 overpass south of Salem early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car driven by 56-year-old Rodney Taylor of 21st Street ran off the road and overturned, landing back on its wheels half on and half off the roadway.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Park renamed for former Evergreen Park Mayor James Sexton
Former Evergreen Park Mayor James Sexton originally rejected a proposal that 50-Acre Park be renamed in his honor. But current Evergreen Park Mayor Kelly Burke said that over time, he began to accept the idea. “We have been talking about this for about six months,” Burke said. “So, we brought...
KMOV
Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Illinois
A recent study by Road Snacks went viral after looking at the worst small towns in Illinois. Thankfully this site isn't all about negativity, and decided to post about the best small towns as well. Today we will be looking at these great Illinois small towns!. You can learn more...
Rockford Illinois is Right Between 2 of Best Beer Towns in America
Taking a 'beer-cation' (yes, it's a thing) to these two beer towns couldn't be any easier for northern Illinois residents. All other beer lovers, time to book a trip. Beer + Vacation = Beercation, just so we're on the same page. Going on one of these trips couldn't get any more popular, but I guess that all depends on the talented craft brewers in Wisconsin and Illinois. The more delicious sips they create, the more we're going to want to escape into a brewpub and brewery for a fun weekend.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Illinois: Types & Where They Live
Illinois is known for Chicago, which is not the state’s capital but rather its greatest metropolis. Some people may be astonished to find that Illinois has any significant fauna. Even so, there are natural areas close to Chicago. The abundance of wild animals in Illinois is made possible by the state’s many wildlife refuges. However, when it comes to wild cats, only one native species roams around the state today. Are these wild cats bobcats?
wpsdlocal6.com
Two-night quartet and gospel music convention to benefit Honor Flight of Southern Illinois
HERRIN, IL — An upcoming two-night musical event at the Southern Illinois Worship Center will benefit the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. According to a Tuesday release, the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention will begin at 6 p.m. on both evenings, from Nov. 11 - Nov. 12.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
theshoppersweekly.com
Mt. Vernon to hold Christmas Light Fight Parade
The theme for the annual Downtown Mt. Vernon Christmas Parade & Activities has been announced. Mt. Vernon Christmas Light Fight will take place on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 5 p.m. in downtown Mt. Vernon. “Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc. is excited to continue this long tradition, which has been led...
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Illinois?
Do you remember the first time your parents left you alone? It's usually not a date that's burned in our memories. My parents would leave us alone and it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
Illinois’ history of witchcraft and sorcery
(WTVO) — Halloween is Monday, meaning that many kids will be out and about trick-or-treating dressed up as witches or sorceresses. While they might just be dressing up in these magical outfits, Illinois actually has a long history of witchcraft and sorcery. From a school of witchery to folktales about witches throughout history, Illinois is […]
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
This Weekend We Return to Standard Time in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, But Why?
It's almost that time again when we will "fall back" an hour, but why do we change our clocks twice a year?. Ever since I can remember there has always been a bit of a controversy surrounding the time change each year. Each year we change our clocks twice, one when we switch to Daylight Saving Time, and the other when we switch to Standard Time. Standard Time is when we "fall back" an hour. However many don't like when we fall back because we lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day and it's dark by the time many of us get off work.
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
KFVS12
Meat Processing Plant in Southern Illinois
A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
