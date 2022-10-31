ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
Android Police

How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
technewstoday.com

4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal

Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy