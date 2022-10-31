Read full article on original website
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
theforestscout.com
Varsity girls tennis duo wins state for the second year in a Row
Senior Lainey O’Neil and junior Isabelle Chong repeated as doubles team State champions last week at the State Finals at Buffalo Grove High School. Autumn Rabjohns competed in the singles bracket. “My emotions were a little different this time considering the circumstances,” said O’Neil. “I was still super excited...
Bears trades, White Sox new manager highlight ‘The Afternoon Lineup’
CHICAGO – The beginning of November has brought some major news in Chicago sports, one from a team still playing and another one that’s trying to build up their team for next season. After the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles and then Roquan Smith to the Ravens, general manager Ryan Poles decided to […]
Loyola Phoenix
‘What was the point?’: Three Women Come Forward In Lawsuit Against Loyola
Content warning: Sexual misconduct, assault, rape, vulgar language. Marissa Sepulveda cried and physically shook while she sat in the back of Loyola University Chicago’s admissions office, where she worked to recruit new students, at the end of September 2021. In a report to the university, she wrote up the details of the night she said she was raped during her sophomore year in 2019.
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proud
Education is more than academics. If you think education is all about collecting data and gaining knowledge through reading, studying, experiencing, listening, and traveling, a teacher in Chicago is here to prove you wrong.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
Northwestern heart surgeons successfully transplant heart from donor whose heart stopped beating
CHICAGO - Heart surgeons at Northwestern's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute announced they performed Illinois' first successful heart transplant using a heart from a naturally deceased donor. Dr. Duc Thinh Pham calls the new method, nicknamed ‘Heart in a Box,’ "the biggest advancement in cardiac surgery and heart transplantation in the last...
Toothless in Chicago: Top 10 Towns Where Most, Fewest Seniors Have Lost All Their Teeth — and What It Tells Us
Your smile can say a lot about your overall health. According to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, one in every six adults 65 or older has lost all of his or her teeth. It’s twice as likely to happen to senior citizens who suffer from emphysema, heart disease or who have a history of strokes.
Golf Channel
Chicago Golf Club lands U.S. Women's Open, Walker Cup
After previously hosting a dozen USGA championships, Chicago Golf Club has been awarded two more. The USGA announced Tuesday that the Seth Raynor masterpiece in Wheaton, Illinois – and one of the USGA’s five founding clubs – will host the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open and 2036 Walker Cup.
Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
These Are The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating In Chicagoland
It feels like the Halloween spirit has been pervading the Chicago area for weeks now. The annual event is finally here from haunted houses to pumpkin light shows and the spookiest decorations! Have we all sorted out our costumes? Stocked up on candy? Here’s what you need to know about trick-or-treat hours for tonight. Officially, kids can start collecting candy from 3 to 7 PM. There’s a whole bunch of city-sponsored events happening today from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. Attend a Spooky Season celebration at the Woodson Regional Library for a night of fun, food, and games from 3 to 7 PM. Address: 9525 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL, 60628 Head to a Halloween party at Fuller Park from 4 to 6 PM for a festive night of candy giveaways, arts and crafts, and face painting. Address: 331 West 45th StreetChicago, IL, 60609
Forest Park Review
District 91 approves new superintendent contract
Forest Park’s District 91 school board unanimously approved a new 4-year contract for Supt. Elizabeth Alvarez that extended her employment until the end of the 2025-2026 school year. The contract was approved during the board’s Oct. 13 meeting. It includes annual salary increases and several perks, but it also...
50 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
Eater
Some of the Best Chicago Tavern Pizza Comes From a Logan Square Brewery
For Middle Brow Brewery’s Pete Ternes, there’s a little bit of magic in recreating food that he cherished growing up in the city’s South Suburbs. That’s what he and his staff have been quietly doing at his Logan Square brewpub where Tavern Tuesdays have taken off.
qrockonline.com
Major Makeover For Bolingbrook At I-55
If you live in Bolingbrook, you’ve noticed fencing and construction around one of the major entrances to the Village. The old Century Tile plaza is getting a major make-over. Northern Tool Equipment is set to begin construction on a 24-thousand square foot free standing building. C.D. Liquors is boarded up because it’s doubling in size.
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
republicmonitor.com
Famous party venues from Chicago history
Nearly two centuries ago, on March 4, 1837, Chicago was incorporated. Yet even in its relatively short history, the White City has played host to iconic supper clubs, jazz nights, balls, and overall budget-busting shenanigans. Most of Chicago's epochal parties hail back to the Gilded Age, when socialites frequented private,...
napervillemagazine.com
Best of Naperville 2022
Winners of the magazine’s reader poll celebrated at a fall evening reception. Naperville magazine hosted a memorable party for the 14th annual Best of Naperville awards September 20 at the newly opened Gia Mia on Washington Street. Winners of the annual reader poll were presented with commemorative plaques, celebrating their top rankings as determined by more than 11,000 votes cast in 50 categories.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
