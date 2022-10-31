ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football: What CFP rankings should be after Week 9 of 2022

History will be made Tuesday night. When the first College Football Playoff rankings are revealed Tennessee football will find itself in the top six and firmly in the national championship race. Currently, there are seven teams that are legitimately in the running, to reach the event, but that number could reach as high as 13.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Georgia Preview, Vegas Disrespects Tennessee, Basketball Recap | RTI Press Pass

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back with another jam-packed episode leading you into Week 10 of the 2022 college football season. Press Pass hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are breaking down all of the recent activity with Tennessee Football including a preview for the upcoming No. 1 vs No. 2 game this weekend in Athens. On the way into that conversation, the guys also talk about Tennessee’s recent betting history this year, and how it feels like Vegas continues to overlook the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver

Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
sportstalkatl.com

Does Tennessee have what it takes to upset Georgia on the road?

We’ve officially made it to the most significant week in SEC football, as both divisions are on the line this Saturday. In Baton Rouge, Alabama looks to bounce back from their loss against Tennessee and re-establish themselves as the class of the SEC West against LSU. Both of them sit atop the division and the winner will have the inside track to the SEC Championship. However, the game of the week takes place in Athens, as the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers in what could decide multiple spots in the College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
Tennessee Lookout

Candidates spar for the “secret city”

In East Tennessee’s State House District 33, incumbent John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, is facing two-term Oak Ridge City Council member and middle school art teacher Jim Dodson, the Democratic nominee. The district includes much of Oak Ridge, nicknamed the “secret city” for its role in enriching uranium for nuclear weapons. Both candidates have spoken in […] The post Candidates spar for the “secret city” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
OAK RIDGE, TN
