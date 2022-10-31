Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
‘Tyreke Can Put That Ball In The Bucket’: Key Brings Scoring Prowess To Tennessee
Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key came to Tennessee as a relatively unknown commodity for a grad transfer who’s already played four years of college basketball. Key hasn’t played in over a year due to a shoulder injury, transferred from a mid-major and was mildly recruited coming out of Clay County High School.
Tennessee football’s last debut game at No. 1 one for the ages
It’s been 24 years since Tennessee football was No. 1 in the poll that mattered when determining the national champion. Only five seasons have the Vols ever been No. 1 in the poll that mattered, the College Football Playoff being that poll this year. UT also reached No. 1...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football: What CFP rankings should be after Week 9 of 2022
History will be made Tuesday night. When the first College Football Playoff rankings are revealed Tennessee football will find itself in the top six and firmly in the national championship race. Currently, there are seven teams that are legitimately in the running, to reach the event, but that number could reach as high as 13.
rockytopinsider.com
Georgia Preview, Vegas Disrespects Tennessee, Basketball Recap | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back with another jam-packed episode leading you into Week 10 of the 2022 college football season. Press Pass hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are breaking down all of the recent activity with Tennessee Football including a preview for the upcoming No. 1 vs No. 2 game this weekend in Athens. On the way into that conversation, the guys also talk about Tennessee’s recent betting history this year, and how it feels like Vegas continues to overlook the Volunteers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee being No. 1, speaks to the challenge of the Georgia defense
Josh Heupel said the Vols understand the test at Georgia on Saturday, and it’s time to lay it all out on the line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Heupel reacted to Tennessee being ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. “Didn’t know where we would...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt explains what Tennessee must improve to reach title contender status
Joel Klatt is paid to be brutally honest about everything across the spectrum of the sport, and he didn’t hold back on what he thinks of Tennessee now and what he thinks the Volunteers can still become this season. On his podcast, “The Joel Klatt Show,” Klatt talked about...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
Four-star LB likes Vols 'a lot' after seeing first game at Tennessee
A four-star Class of 2024 linebacker from Michigan attended his first game at Tennessee on Saturday and came away impressed.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
Kirby Smart Issues Challenge to Fans Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
There have been some massive football games played inside of Sanford Stadium since Kirby Smart took over the head coaching duties in December of 2015. They've hosted College Gameday multiple times, though none of the previous sellouts and insane environments will be anything like Saturday's matchup ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
Georgia dealt closest point spread of its season in No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown with Tennessee
ATLANTA — Georgia opened as a 9-point favorite over Tennessee in college football’s first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of the 2022 season. It’s only the 25th time in the history of the AP poll that No. 1 has played No. 2 in a regular-season game, and the first time these programs have been a part of such a showdown.
sportstalkatl.com
Does Tennessee have what it takes to upset Georgia on the road?
We’ve officially made it to the most significant week in SEC football, as both divisions are on the line this Saturday. In Baton Rouge, Alabama looks to bounce back from their loss against Tennessee and re-establish themselves as the class of the SEC West against LSU. Both of them sit atop the division and the winner will have the inside track to the SEC Championship. However, the game of the week takes place in Athens, as the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers in what could decide multiple spots in the College Football Playoff.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy shares what he's most impressed with about the Tennessee offense
Greg McElroy is impressed with plenty about the Tennessee offense. McElroy noted that Tennessee has scored 395 points this season, which is the third-most through the team’s first 8 games in SEC history behind 2018 Alabama, and 1996 Florida. McElroy is not surprised with what Jalin Hyatt’s doing because...
DENSO, TVA hold groundbreaking ceremony at Maryville solar facility
DENSO and officials with partnering groups broke ground on an upcoming solar farm at its campus in Maryville on Wednesday
Candidates spar for the “secret city”
In East Tennessee’s State House District 33, incumbent John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, is facing two-term Oak Ridge City Council member and middle school art teacher Jim Dodson, the Democratic nominee. The district includes much of Oak Ridge, nicknamed the “secret city” for its role in enriching uranium for nuclear weapons. Both candidates have spoken in […] The post Candidates spar for the “secret city” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Suspects named after standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
