We’ve officially made it to the most significant week in SEC football, as both divisions are on the line this Saturday. In Baton Rouge, Alabama looks to bounce back from their loss against Tennessee and re-establish themselves as the class of the SEC West against LSU. Both of them sit atop the division and the winner will have the inside track to the SEC Championship. However, the game of the week takes place in Athens, as the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers in what could decide multiple spots in the College Football Playoff.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO