Opening lines: Bowling Green favored in its 1st midweek MACtion contest

The Mid-American Conference’s MACtion midweek slate kicks off this week, and Bowling Green will enter midweek play as a betting-line favorite.

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Falcons (4-4, 3-1 MAC) are a three-point favorite for Wednesday’s home game against Western Michigan (3-5, 2-2). The line for the 7 p.m. game on ESPN2 hasn’t changed since opening, and the over/under is 46½.

The University of Toledo (6-3, 4-1) is off until Nov. 8, when it hosts Ball State in a key West Division matchup.

Coming off its fourth-quarter surge at Penn State, Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) opened as a 31½-point favorite for Saturday’s game at Northwestern (1-7, 1-4). The Buckeyes, tied for second in the Associated Press Top 25 with Tennessee, have since become 37½-point favorites, with an over-under of 61½ for the noon kickoff on ABC.

Fourth-ranked Michigan (8-0, 5-0), which looks to keep pace with Ohio State following the Wolverines’ victory over Michigan State, opened and remains a 25½-point favorite for Saturday’s game at Rutgers (4-4, 1-4). The over/under for the 7:30 p.m. contest on Big Ten Network is 45½.

Notre Dame (5-3) opened and remains a 3½-point home underdog for Saturday’s game against fifth-ranked Clemson (8-0). The over/under for the 7:30 p.m. game on NBC is 46½.

The Circa Sportsbook listed the following odds for this week’s games:

■ Bowling Green minus-2, 44½

■ Ohio State minus-36, 63½

■ Michigan minus-24, 46½

■ Notre Dame plus-4, 47½

