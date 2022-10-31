Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay, who won five Super Bowls during his tenure with the team, died Monday at the age of 91. "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John's commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family."

