Yakima Herald Republic
What national media are saying about the 5-3 Seahawks after Week 8 win
After they beat the six-win Giants on Sunday, it is no longer much of a debate whether the Seahawks are among the NFC's best teams through eight weeks. Behind quarterback Geno Smith, they're also "simply the best story in the NFL this season," Times columnist Larry Stone writes. “This is...
Even his contemporaries are clowning Russell Wilson
DENVER — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catchphrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a 3-5 start...
Bleacher Report
Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks
Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
Bleacher Report
Projecting Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith's Ravens Contracts After LB's Trade from Bears
With regard to the 2023 salary cap, the Baltimore Ravens will cross that bridge when it comes. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens are acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for second- and fifth-round draft picks. Beyond what Smith will provide for Baltimore's defense in the second half...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Trade Deadline Predictions
With the NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the next real opportunity for a franchise to improve its roster won't occur until next offseason. A look toward the future regarding incoming talent can be an exciting proposition, particularly in cases where the current season hasn't gone as planned. Free...
Bleacher Report
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Recruiting: Predicting Destinations for 2023's Top Uncommitted Prospects
We've already hit the second half of the college football season, and that means the homestretch for recruiting is upon us. With the December early-signing period in place, recruiting season has escalated, and there are plenty of hot races for star prospects on the trail. With last week's commitment of...
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros
The fake-pass-arriving deke he put on Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson was more effective than a block on Kenneth Walker’s TD run.
Bleacher Report
Adam Zimmer, Son of Mike and Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator, Dies at Age 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at the age of 38. His sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. No further information about his death was immediately released. Bengals president Mike Brown expressed...
Bleacher Report
Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors
Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
Bleacher Report
Georgia LB Nolan Smith Doubtful for Tennessee Game with Shoulder Injury, per HC Smart
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced Monday that linebacker Nolan Smith is "probably doubtful" to play in Saturday's game against No. 2 Tennessee because of a shoulder injury. Smith, who leads the top-ranked Bulldogs with three sacks this season, suffered the injury during last week's 42-20 win over Florida, per...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Free Agency Early Big Board
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. For some decision-makers, it's time to start looking ahead to the offseason. Ten weeks remain in the regular season, but free agency and the 2023 draft will be here soon enough. The Bleacher Report Scouting Department recently took an early look...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Trade Deadline Splash for Bradley Chubb a Direct Message to AFC Contenders
The Miami Dolphins were one of the major players at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, swinging a splashy deal to acquire Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. With the pickup, the Phins have loudly announced their intent to contend both this season and for the foreseeable future. Chubb provides Miami...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Heck of a Talent,' Bills Will 'Look into' Signing, per GM Beane
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team will consider signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he's ready to return from a torn ACL suffered in last season's Super Bowl. "OBJ's a heck of a talent," Beane told reporters Wednesday. " ... And you know me, if...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec: Packers 'Can't Please' Aaron Rodgers at WR; 'Nobody Is Good Enough' for QB
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is apparently the worst person to shop for at Christmas. The Athletic's Mike Sando spoke to an NFL talent evaluator who acknowledged the need for Green Bay to get help at wide receiver but argued it may not help the situation:. "There is so...
Bleacher Report
Former 49ers GM John McVay, Sean McVay's Grandfather, Dies at Age 91
Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay, who won five Super Bowls during his tenure with the team, died Monday at the age of 91. "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John's commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family."
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Cowboys Are Entertaining Trade Talks, Says Things Could Get 'Feverish'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team's trade talks could get "feverish" in the final hours before Tuesday's 2022 NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET. Jones confirmed on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys have "some things we're entertaining" but tempered expectations about whether any deals actually get done.
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Could Interest Giants After ACL Injury Recovery, Joe Schoen Says
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams in need of an upgrade on offense, and the team he began his career with is open to a potential reunion. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham "is a player he’d be interested in considering" when he's recovered from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014, and he went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
Bleacher Report
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers 'Open to Discussions With Everybody' Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Buzz
Having already added Christian McCaffrey in a trade, Kyle Shanahan isn't dismissing the possibility of the San Francisco 49ers adding more talent before the end of the season. During his weekly appearance on KNBR's Murph & Mac Show, Shanahan said the Niners are "open to discussions with everybody" when asked about the rumors connecting the Niners to Odell Beckham Jr.
