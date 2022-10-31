ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yakima Herald Republic

What national media are saying about the 5-3 Seahawks after Week 8 win

After they beat the six-win Giants on Sunday, it is no longer much of a debate whether the Seahawks are among the NFC's best teams through eight weeks. Behind quarterback Geno Smith, they're also "simply the best story in the NFL this season," Times columnist Larry Stone writes. “This is...
SEATTLE, WA
Vail Daily

Even his contemporaries are clowning Russell Wilson

DENVER — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catchphrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a 3-5 start...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks

Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors

Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Free Agency Early Big Board

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. For some decision-makers, it's time to start looking ahead to the offseason. Ten weeks remain in the regular season, but free agency and the 2023 draft will be here soon enough. The Bleacher Report Scouting Department recently took an early look...
Bleacher Report

Former 49ers GM John McVay, Sean McVay's Grandfather, Dies at Age 91

Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay, who won five Super Bowls during his tenure with the team, died Monday at the age of 91. "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John's commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family."
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Could Interest Giants After ACL Injury Recovery, Joe Schoen Says

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams in need of an upgrade on offense, and the team he began his career with is open to a potential reunion. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham "is a player he’d be interested in considering" when he's recovered from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014, and he went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers 'Open to Discussions With Everybody' Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Buzz

Having already added Christian McCaffrey in a trade, Kyle Shanahan isn't dismissing the possibility of the San Francisco 49ers adding more talent before the end of the season. During his weekly appearance on KNBR's Murph & Mac Show, Shanahan said the Niners are "open to discussions with everybody" when asked about the rumors connecting the Niners to Odell Beckham Jr.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

