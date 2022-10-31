Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
SWAT standoff underway in Coconut Creek apartment after man threatens family
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers arrived to the scene at an apartment complex in Coconut Creek Wednesday morning after they received a call about a domestic dispute. A suspect peacefully surrendered to police and was taken away in a stretcher by paramedics. They were taken to an area...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after 1 found fatally shot inside vehicle
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrived in a neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade after an alleged shooting. A car was seen between 83rd and 82nd streets on North Miami Court with a yellow tarp over the driver-side door, around 9 a.m., Wednesday. The Miami-Dade Police Department said there was a...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out on first floor of apartment building in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a fire at an apartment building in Lauderdale Lakes. The fire ignited at the Canterbury Palms Apartments and was contained to the building’s first floor. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews arrived to the apartment building at 3416 NW 29th St.,...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at warehouse in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire erupted inside a warehouse in Pembroke Pines. The warehouse is located near 31st Avenue, Tuesday morning. Smoke was seen coming from an open bay door. According to fire rescue, a truck inside one of the bays of a recycling center went up in...
Click10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
WSVN-TV
Residents evacuated after Hialeah apartment building ceiling collapses; officials deem building unsafe
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have deemed an apartment building in Hialeah unsafe after a ceiling collapsed, and it’s raising questions on how this building could have passed its re-certification inspection. Residents at the building at West 23rd Street and Palm Avenue were evacuated, Monday afternoon, and crews have...
WSVN-TV
Hazmat crews contain propane gas leak in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews burned off fuel from a gas tank leak in South Florida. Oakland Park and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the propane gas leak along the 300 block of Prospect Road, Tuesday morning. Hazmat teams responded to the scene to try to get the...
WSVN-TV
Police deal with two separate incidents in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the streets in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7Skyforce hovered over some of the trouble, Tuesday morning. First, a bus was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue, after police said an unruly passenger acted up on the bus. Officers checked that person’s...
WSVN-TV
Border Patrol investigating after 2 suspected migrant vessels wash ashore in South Beach and Elliot Key
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant boat washed ashore in South Beach. The boat made landfall Wednesday morning. A viewer sent a video to 7News of the remains of the vessel. It was shot near the South Pointe Pier. Then, 7Skyforce flew above another abandoned vessel in Elliot Key,...
Click10.com
Broward man accused of stalking 14-year-old girl near her home
PLANTATION, Fla. – A North Lauderdale man faces a charge of aggravated stalking of a minor after a 14-year-old girl told police she saw him parked near her house at least twice and, at one point, asked for her phone number. According to a Plantation police arrest report, the...
WSVN-TV
Video shows police chase in Miami Beach, 1 in custody
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video obtained exclusively by 7News shows police chasing down a man accused of gunning for trouble on South Beach. The video shows an encounter between Miami Beach Police officers and a wanted man Wednesday morning. The man is accused of pulling out a gun during an aggravated assault, moments earlier.
WSVN-TV
City officials meet with owner of Hialeah apartment building after ceiling collapse
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a Hialeah apartment building ceiling collapsed, with no quick fix in sight, leaving families with no place to live, the building owner is meeting with city officials. Ring doorbell video showed firefighters knocking on tenants’ doors after that collapse, Monday. A day after part...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have blocked off an area in Miami as they investigate a crime scene. A neighborhood swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Avenue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and...
Click10.com
Man arrested on attempted murder charge after ‘slap box’ fight outside sports bar
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, days after he severely injured another man in what started as a mutual “slap box” fight outside a Pembroke Pines sports bar, authorities said. Eric Rodriguez, of Pembroke Pines, is facing an attempted murder charge. According to...
WSVN-TV
Police take suspects into custody after shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people were taken into custody after gunfire rang out in Miami. A neighborhood was swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Avenue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and evidence...
NBC Miami
Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police
Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
WSVN-TV
One dead after being struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Northwest Ninth Avenue, just after 5 a.m., Tuesday. Investigators were seen combing the area for clues, as the train and traffic around the area sat at a standstill. First...
WSVN-TV
Small gas leak at Lauderhill restaurant prompts evacuation at shopping plaza
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews evacuated a shopping plaza in Lauderhill following a small gas leak at a restaurant, officials said. According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the leak happened at the West Oakland Plaza strip mall along the 7500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunday morning. Firefighters...
Click10.com
US Coast Guard finds scuba diver dead after vanishing off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recovery of the body of a 36-year-old diver on Wednesday. Vitali Kremez had a scuba tank and was wearing a black wetsuit when he vanished on Tuesday off Hollywood Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for Kremez with some...
WSVN-TV
Silver alert issued for 81-year-old woman out of Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old woman. Fort Lauderdale Police are asking the public for any information on Joyce Jucha. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen...
Comments / 0