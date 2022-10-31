ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at warehouse in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire erupted inside a warehouse in Pembroke Pines. The warehouse is located near 31st Avenue, Tuesday morning. Smoke was seen coming from an open bay door. According to fire rescue, a truck inside one of the bays of a recycling center went up in...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Hazmat crews contain propane gas leak in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews burned off fuel from a gas tank leak in South Florida. Oakland Park and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the propane gas leak along the 300 block of Prospect Road, Tuesday morning. Hazmat teams responded to the scene to try to get the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Police deal with two separate incidents in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the streets in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7Skyforce hovered over some of the trouble, Tuesday morning. First, a bus was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue, after police said an unruly passenger acted up on the bus. Officers checked that person’s...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward man accused of stalking 14-year-old girl near her home

PLANTATION, Fla. – A North Lauderdale man faces a charge of aggravated stalking of a minor after a 14-year-old girl told police she saw him parked near her house at least twice and, at one point, asked for her phone number. According to a Plantation police arrest report, the...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

Video shows police chase in Miami Beach, 1 in custody

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video obtained exclusively by 7News shows police chasing down a man accused of gunning for trouble on South Beach. The video shows an encounter between Miami Beach Police officers and a wanted man Wednesday morning. The man is accused of pulling out a gun during an aggravated assault, moments earlier.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have blocked off an area in Miami as they investigate a crime scene. A neighborhood swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Avenue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police take suspects into custody after shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people were taken into custody after gunfire rang out in Miami. A neighborhood was swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Avenue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and evidence...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police

Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
NARANJA, FL
WSVN-TV

One dead after being struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Northwest Ninth Avenue, just after 5 a.m., Tuesday. Investigators were seen combing the area for clues, as the train and traffic around the area sat at a standstill. First...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy