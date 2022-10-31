Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Iran Releases 8 Journalists Detained Amid Protests
Tehran, Iran — Iranian authorities said Tuesday they had released eight journalists detained amid protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month. Amini died in police custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.
Voice of America
Iranian Protests Continue, Defying Crackdown
Hundreds of Iranian protesters held rallies in the capital, Tehran, on Tuesday, chanting, "Don't be afraid, we're all together,” while students held sit-ins at several major universities. Protests in Iran erupted in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody of the country’s morality police. Analysts say...
Voice of America
US 'Concerned' About Threat of Iranian Attack on Saudi Arabia
U.S. officials expressed concern Tuesday about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia. "We are in constant contact through military, diplomatic, intelligence channels with the Saudis, and we won’t hesitate to act in defense of our interests and our partners in the region," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
Voice of America
Iran Says It Will Investigate Video Showing Police Brutality
Iran ordered an investigation on Wednesday into videos and images of violence by the government forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against Iranian protesters. In one of these videos, several government agents are seen beating a man severely. Then one of the agents runs over the man with a motorcycle and another agent shoots him from close range. The authenticity of these images, like many other videos released from the ongoing protests in Iran, cannot be independently verified.
Voice of America
Saudi Arabia Believes Iran may be Planning Attack
United States security officials say Saudi Arabia has told them Iran may be planning an attack on their land. The warning from Saudi Arabia comes at the same time that the U.S. is criticizing Iran for sending drones to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine. And the U.S. is also speaking out against Iran’s tough measures against street protests.
Voice of America
US Calls for Iran to be Removed from UN Women's Rights Commission
United nations — The United States called Wednesday for Iran to be removed from the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), the main intergovernmental body dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. “This work is vital. It makes a real difference,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield...
Voice of America
Iran Team to Head to Vienna for UN Nuclear Watchdog Talks
Tehran, iran — An Iranian delegation will travel to Vienna for talks with U.N. nuclear watchdog officials, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Wednesday, as negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled. Iran will send the delegation "in the coming days in order to begin talks and strengthen...
Voice of America
Russia Rejoins Ukraine Grain Deal
Russia said Wednesday it is resuming its participation in an agreement facilitating the shipment of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. “The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the defense ministry said in a statement. Russia...
Voice of America
Somali Government Promises $1 Million to Support Victims of Saturday's Bombings
MOGADISHU — Somalia's government has promised support for victims of the twin bombings in the capital Saturday that killed at least 100 people and injured close to 300 others. Saturday's attack by al-Shabab comes as security forces have been waging a large-scale offensive against the militants. Following an emergency...
Voice of America
Russia Orders Tens of Thousands of Southern Ukrainians to Relocate
Russia has ordered tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians living near the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to relocate, an order Kyiv says amounts to “forced displacement.”. Russian-installed authorities reported relocating 70,000 residents due to concerns of a major Ukrainian counterattack. Russia continues to target civilian homes and...
Voice of America
Netherlands Tells China to Close 'Police Stations'
The Hague, Netherlands — The Dutch government on Tuesday ordered China to immediately close "police stations" in the Netherlands, which reports say were used to harass dissidents. The police posts in Amsterdam and Rotterdam purported to offer diplomatic assistance but they had not been declared to the Netherlands government,...
Voice of America
Burkina Faso 'Fighting for Survival' Against Jihadists
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso's defense minister on Tuesday declared the country was fighting for "survival" in its seven-year-old battle with jihadists as he urged the public to throw themselves into the campaign. "If, for a long time, the fight against terrorism has been seen as a combat...
Voice of America
US Targets Smugglers Supplying Islamic State in Somalia
Washington — The United States is trying to curb the flow of weapons to the Islamic State terror group’s affiliate in Somalia, taking aim at a smuggling operation that is also helping to arm its al-Qaida-linked rival, al-Shabab, with weapons from Iran. The U.S. Treasury Department Tuesday announced...
Voice of America
Zambian Opposition Leader Charged with Criminal Libel, Hate Speech
Lusaka, Zambia — Police in Zambia have arrested an opposition leader on charges of libel and hate speech after she criticized President Hakainde Hichilema's media director. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said National Democratic Party leader Saboi Imboela is in police custody and has been read a "warn and caution" statement informing her that whatever she says could be used against her in a court of law.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 1
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5 a.m.: Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that Russian President Putin's hands are "stained in blood" after he acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukraine. 4:27 a.m.:...
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities Dismiss Terror Warnings by US, Other Foreign Missions
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities on Monday dismissed recent terror warnings by foreign missions for the capital, Abuja, as "false" and "irresponsible." Heads of Nigerian security agencies made the comments to journalists after an emergency security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. But security experts are urging Nigerians to take the warnings seriously.
Voice of America
Pakistani Journalist’s Death Raises Questions About Safety
The death of a 40-year-old television personality while on assignment in Pakistan has raised concerns about the safety of journalists there, the work conditions they face and the risks they take to get the story. Sadaf Naeem, a broadcast journalist for Lahore city’s Channel 5, was killed on Sunday as...
Voice of America
China Urges Pakistan to Ensure Security of Chinese Working on Bilateral Projects
Islamabad — Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted wide-ranging bilateral talks on Wednesday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and “expressed his great concern” about the security of Chinese nationals in the long-time South Asian allied country. Sharif visited Beijing for the first time since assuming office in...
Voice of America
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Regains Power
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to power a year after being ousted. With nearly all votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud party emerges as the largest party, able to put together a governing coalition with ultra-Orthodox and right-wing parties. The new government could take a harder line toward Palestinians and Iran. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen.
Voice of America
Brazil's Bolsonaro Does Not Concede to Lula, but Authorizes Transition
Brazilia/Sao Paulo, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday did not concede defeat in his first public remarks since losing Sunday's election, saying protests by his supporters were the fruit of "indignation and a sense of injustice" over the vote. However, he stopped short of contesting the election...
Comments / 0