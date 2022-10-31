Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 1
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5 a.m.: Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that Russian President Putin's hands are "stained in blood" after he acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukraine. 4:27 a.m.:...
Michael McFaul: Designating Moscow as Terrorism Sponsor Won’t Prevent US From Talking to Russia
Washington — As Ukrainian forces continue to battle Russian troops in the east and south of the country, Europe and the United States are considering additional pressure to convince Russia’s Vladimir Putin to end its invasion. VOA’s Misha Komadovsky sat down with former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael...
Russia Rejoins Ukraine Grain Deal
Russia said Wednesday it is resuming its participation in an agreement facilitating the shipment of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. “The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the defense ministry said in a statement. Russia...
Iran Team to Head to Vienna for UN Nuclear Watchdog Talks
Tehran, iran — An Iranian delegation will travel to Vienna for talks with U.N. nuclear watchdog officials, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Wednesday, as negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled. Iran will send the delegation "in the coming days in order to begin talks and strengthen...
US Afghan Auditor Decries Non-Cooperation by Biden Administration
ISLAMABAD — A U.S. government agency Wednesday criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for blocking it from fully assessing about $1.1 billion in U.S. humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, said in its quarterly report...
What America's ‘Message Diplomat’ Told Central Asia
Washington — Democracy requires free and credible media. This was among the critical messages that U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau delivered during a recent visit to Central Asia. Trudeau visited Uzbekistan, Washington's strategic partner, and Kyrgyzstan, which the Biden administration sees...
Officials Fear Disinformation Could Spark US Election Violence
Washington — With just one week to go until the U.S. midterm elections, a key senior U.S. official is expressing concerns that misinformation, or influence operations by U.S. adversaries, could ignite violence at the polls. For weeks, top officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of...
US Offers Up to $5 Million to Curb North Korea's Illicit Activities
State Department — The U.S. State Department is offering up to $5 million in rewards, seeking information to disrupt financial tools of persons engaged in illegal activities that support North Korea's weapons proliferation programs, money laundering, and specific cyber operations. Later this week, the State Department also plans to...
Ukraine's 58th Brigade in the Heart of the Bakhmut Mire
Bakhmut, Ukraine — In the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, 15 kilometers (nine miles) from the positions held by Russian forces, an artillery unit waits for the signal. "Ready!" The four soldiers duck and put their hands over their ears. "Fire!" The shell shoots out of the cannon toward...
Algeria Arab League Summit Discusses Regional Crises, Food Security
CAIRO — On the second and final day of the 31st Arab League summit in Algeria, Arab leaders sought consensus on longstanding issues that have divided member states. An Algerian military band played the country's national anthem Wednesday, as visiting Arab heads of state paid homage to the host country on the anniversary of its own revolution that brought independence from France 60 years ago. President Abdel Mejid Tebboune presided over the summit.
In Belarus, Journalism Being 'Driven Underground'
The space for independent media to work in Belarus is getting smaller, as authorities label news outlets as extremist organizations and imprison journalists. The latest to be persecuted under the country's law against extremist organizations is freelancer Ales Lyubyanchuk. On October 27, a Minsk court sentenced Lyubyanchuk to three years...
Saudi Arabia Believes Iran may be Planning Attack
United States security officials say Saudi Arabia has told them Iran may be planning an attack on their land. The warning from Saudi Arabia comes at the same time that the U.S. is criticizing Iran for sending drones to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine. And the U.S. is also speaking out against Iran’s tough measures against street protests.
COP27: Will Ukraine War Destroy Progress on Tackling Climate Emergency?
Ahead of the COP27 climate talks in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh next week, there are concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reversed progress on tackling climate change. But as Henry Ridgwell reports, some say the war could have a positive impact in the longer term.
US Calls for Iran to be Removed from UN Women's Rights Commission
United nations — The United States called Wednesday for Iran to be removed from the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), the main intergovernmental body dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. “This work is vital. It makes a real difference,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield...
Economy Looms Large for US Voters in Midterm Elections
New Orleans — "Yeah, the economy's a pretty scary thing right now," said Steve Ryan, an investor and professional poker player living in Las Vegas, Nevada. "Sometimes I go to Costco [bulk discount retailer] to get gas because I noticed it's usually about 40 cents cheaper per gallon there."
Cease-Fire Declared in Ethiopia’s Tigray Conflict
PRETORIA, south africa — Ethiopia’s government and leaders from the country’s Tigray region agreed to a cease-fire Wednesday after a week of peace talks in South Africa. The cease-fire, if it holds, would halt a two-year civil war that has devastated much of northern Ethiopia. Former Nigerian...
US 'Concerned' About Threat of Iranian Attack on Saudi Arabia
U.S. officials expressed concern Tuesday about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia. "We are in constant contact through military, diplomatic, intelligence channels with the Saudis, and we won’t hesitate to act in defense of our interests and our partners in the region," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
Brazil's Bolsonaro Does Not Concede to Lula, but Authorizes Transition
Brazilia/Sao Paulo, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday did not concede defeat in his first public remarks since losing Sunday's election, saying protests by his supporters were the fruit of "indignation and a sense of injustice" over the vote. However, he stopped short of contesting the election...
North Korea Demands US, South Korea Halt Joint Military Drills
Washington — North Korea on Monday demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures" from Pyongyang. "The situation in the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity has entered the serious confrontation phase of power for...
Biden Implores Voters to Save Democracy From Lies, Violence
Washington — After weeks of reassuring talk about America's economy and inflation, President Joe Biden turned Wednesday night to a darker, more urgent message, warning in the final days ahead of midterm election voting that democracy itself is under threat from former President Donald Trump's election-denying lies and the violence he said they inspire.
