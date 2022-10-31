CAIRO — On the second and final day of the 31st Arab League summit in Algeria, Arab leaders sought consensus on longstanding issues that have divided member states. An Algerian military band played the country's national anthem Wednesday, as visiting Arab heads of state paid homage to the host country on the anniversary of its own revolution that brought independence from France 60 years ago. President Abdel Mejid Tebboune presided over the summit.

