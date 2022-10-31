Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Burkina Faso 'Fighting for Survival' Against Jihadists
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso's defense minister on Tuesday declared the country was fighting for "survival" in its seven-year-old battle with jihadists as he urged the public to throw themselves into the campaign. "If, for a long time, the fight against terrorism has been seen as a combat...
Voice of America
Fleeing Jihadist Violence, Niger Pupils Return to School
Ouallam, Niger — With blue schoolbags bouncing off their backs, hundreds of schoolchildren hurtle down small sand dunes eager to attend class again. But these boys and girls are survivors of suffering and trauma that few children of their age could conceive. Their new school is in the town...
Voice of America
Militants Carjack Ambulance, Abduct Patient, Paramedics on Kenya-Somalia Border
Wajir, Kenya — A Kenyan official says suspected al-Shabab militants have carjacked an ambulance in the country’s northeast and abducted four people - the driver, two paramedics, and a patient - and taken them toward the border with Somalia. Security forces in northeast Kenya are searching for four...
Voice of America
Somali Government Promises $1 Million to Support Victims of Saturday's Bombings
MOGADISHU — Somalia's government has promised support for victims of the twin bombings in the capital Saturday that killed at least 100 people and injured close to 300 others. Saturday's attack by al-Shabab comes as security forces have been waging a large-scale offensive against the militants. Following an emergency...
Voice of America
IDP Camp Closures Deepen Desperation in Northeast Nigeria, Rights Group Says
Abuja, Nigeria — The closure of camps for people displaced by Islamist militants in Nigeria's Borno state has pushed more than 200,000 people into extreme poverty, a rights group says. The 59-page report by Human Rights Watch was released Wednesday, more than one year after Borno state authorities began...
Voice of America
Kenya Deploys Troops to DRC to Quell Eastern Unrest
Nairobi, Kenya — Kenyan President William Ruto presided over a ceremony Wednesday for troops being sent to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to lead a regional force that hopes to protect civilians and bring peace to the region. Kenyan troops are heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo...
Voice of America
US Targets Smugglers Supplying Islamic State in Somalia
Washington — The United States is trying to curb the flow of weapons to the Islamic State terror group’s affiliate in Somalia, taking aim at a smuggling operation that is also helping to arm its al-Qaida-linked rival, al-Shabab, with weapons from Iran. The U.S. Treasury Department Tuesday announced...
Voice of America
Five Police Officers Killed in Ecuador; President Declares State of Emergency
Quito, ecuador — At least five Ecuadorean police officers were killed on Tuesday in explosive attacks in response to prisoner transfers from overcrowded and violent penitentiaries, prompting President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency in two provinces. Lasso, a conservative, has repeatedly blamed violence, including inside prisons,...
Voice of America
Russia Orders Tens of Thousands of Southern Ukrainians to Relocate
Russia has ordered tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians living near the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to relocate, an order Kyiv says amounts to “forced displacement.”. Russian-installed authorities reported relocating 70,000 residents due to concerns of a major Ukrainian counterattack. Russia continues to target civilian homes and...
Voice of America
North Korean Missile Barrage Prompts Air Raid Sirens in South
North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, including at least three toward South Korean territory. The missiles triggered alerts on televisions in South Korea and air raid sirens on an island off the coast. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in Seoul, South Korea.
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities Dismiss Terror Warnings by US, Other Foreign Missions
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities on Monday dismissed recent terror warnings by foreign missions for the capital, Abuja, as "false" and "irresponsible." Heads of Nigerian security agencies made the comments to journalists after an emergency security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. But security experts are urging Nigerians to take the warnings seriously.
Voice of America
Military Coup Propels Myanmar Into Global Impunity Index
Washington — Myanmar’s military crackdown on media means the country now ranks among the world’s worst countries in terms of impunity in the killings of journalists, according to a new report. The press freedom group the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) included Myanmar in its annual Global...
Voice of America
Battling Cholera, Lebanon Gets First Vaccines, Sharp Words, From France
BEIRUT — Lebanon received a first batch of vaccines Monday to combat a worsening cholera outbreak - together with sharply worded criticism of its crumbling public health infrastructure from France, which facilitated the donation of the doses. By Sunday, cases of cholera - a disease typically spread through contaminated...
Voice of America
US 'Concerned' About Threat of Iranian Attack on Saudi Arabia
U.S. officials expressed concern Tuesday about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia. "We are in constant contact through military, diplomatic, intelligence channels with the Saudis, and we won’t hesitate to act in defense of our interests and our partners in the region," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
Voice of America
Tanzania Deploys Army to Fight Fire on Mount Kilimanjaro
DAR ES SALAAM — Tanzania’s army has deployed hundreds of troops to help firefighters who have been battling a blaze on Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, for almost two weeks. Tanzania's National Parks Authority says the fire has destroyed hundreds of hectares of the mountain's forests. Tanzanian...
Voice of America
Pakistani Journalist’s Death Raises Questions About Safety
The death of a 40-year-old television personality while on assignment in Pakistan has raised concerns about the safety of journalists there, the work conditions they face and the risks they take to get the story. Sadaf Naeem, a broadcast journalist for Lahore city’s Channel 5, was killed on Sunday as...
Voice of America
Algeria Arab League Summit Discusses Regional Crises, Food Security
CAIRO — On the second and final day of the 31st Arab League summit in Algeria, Arab leaders sought consensus on longstanding issues that have divided member states. An Algerian military band played the country's national anthem Wednesday, as visiting Arab heads of state paid homage to the host country on the anniversary of its own revolution that brought independence from France 60 years ago. President Abdel Mejid Tebboune presided over the summit.
Voice of America
Somalia Scrambles to Avert Famine from Record Drought
Baidoa, Somalia — Somali authorities are scrambling to avert famine from a record drought that has affected nearly eight million Somalis, or half the population. The largest city in Somalia's South West state, Baidoa, is bearing the brunt as thousands of families flee starvation in the countryside to displaced camps in the city. Aid groups and authorities are pleading for international help to prevent further loss of life.
Voice of America
Most Murders of Journalists Go Unpunished: UNESCO
PARIS — An overwhelming majority of killings of journalists across the world go unpunished, a United Nations agency reported on Wednesday. "Impunity for killings of journalists remains unacceptably high at 86 percent," said UNESCO, the United Nations cultural organization whose brief includes media issues. UNESCO called for "all necessary...
Voice of America
UN Rights Chief Vows to Protect Rights of Most Vulnerable
Geneva — The new U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk says he will use his position to advocate for the rights of people around the world, especially for the most vulnerable, powerless and repressed. Tuerk said he has been on a learning curve since he assumed his...
