Greenville, NC

Pirates close fall slate with 15 victories

By Chip Welch, ECU Sports Information
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The East Carolina women’s tennis team officially wrapped up its fall competition schedule this weekend at the College of Charleston Halloween Invite.

The Pirates collected eight singles wins and seven doubles triumphs against a field that included Samford, Charleston Southern and the host Cougars.

Kim Auerswald and Anne Lou Champion went 3-0 in doubles play while Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz won two of their three bouts.

In singles action, Laura Becker picked up two wins over opponents from College of Charleston. Every player on the roster recorded at least one victory as ECU begins to turn its attention to its spring dual schedule. That slate will be announced at a later date.

Halloween Invite Results
Singles
Jeckau (CofC) defeated Auerswald (ECU) 6-3, 6-1
Auerswald (ECU) defeated Rogin (Samford) 6-2, 6-1
Skegro (CSU) defeated Auerswald (ECU) 6-4, 6-3

Coetzee (CofC) defeated Bachir (ECU) 6-0, 6-0
Bachir (ECU) defeated Lopez (Samford) 7-5, 6-2
Jusufbegovic (CSU) defeated Bachir (ECU) 6-4, 6-4

Becker (ECU) defeated Kuhnert (CofC) 3-6, 6-3, 10-7
Becker (ECU) defeated Huff (CofC) 6-3, 6-1
DiStaulo (CSU) defeated Becker (ECU) 6-1, 6-3

Champion (ECU) defeated Salvato (CofC) 3-6, 7-5, 10-8
Waddles (Samford) defeated Champion (ECU) 6-3, 7-5
Daniel (CofC) defeated Champion (ECU) 7-6 (2), 6-4

Stephens (CofC) defeated Madi (ECU) 6-4, 6-3
Madi (ECU) defeated Maras (Samford) 6-3, 1-6, 10-5
Pyritz (CSU) defeated Madi (ECU) 6-4, 6-1

Trinkle (CofC) defeated Muzzolon (ECU) 6-4, 7-6 (3)
Nanere (Samford) defeated Muzzolon (ECU) 2-6, 6-3, 11-9
Muzzolon (ECU) defeated Cauthen (CSU) 7-6 (1), 3-6, 10-3

Bredemann (CofC) defeated Rivera (ECU) 6-4, 6-0
Song (Samford) defeated Rivera (ECU) 6-1, 6-1
Rivera (ECU) defeated Singh (CSU) 6-4, 3-6, 12-10

Doubles
Auerswald/Champion (ECU) defeated Boyd/Jusufbergovic (CSU) 6-1
Auerswald/Champion (ECU) defeated Lopez/Waddles (Samford) 7-6 (2)
Auerswald/Champion (ECU) defeated Vukicevic/Coetzee (Cofc) 6-4

Bachir/Hussain (ECU) defeated Cauthan/Pyritz (CSU) 6-4
Nanere/Song (Samford) defeated Bachir/Hussain (ECU) 6-4
Trinkle/Faessler (CofC) defeated Bachir/Hussain (ECU) 6-2

Becker/Madi (ECU) defeated Kuhnert/Daniel 6-3
Kuknert/Salvano (CofC) defeated Becker/Madi (ECU) 7-6 (4)
Daniel/Huff (CofC) defeated Becker/Madi (ECU) 6-2

Singh/di Staula (CSU) defeated Muzzolon/Rivera (ECU) 6-3
Muzzolon/Rivera(ECU) defeated Rogin/Maras (Samford) 6-3
Muzzolon/Rivera (ECU) defeated Bredemann/Jekauc (CofC) 6-4

