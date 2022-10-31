ECU falls at JMU swimming meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Despite a pair of wins by Caitlin Reynera and Polina Rukosuev, East Carolina fell in a single meet match-up to James Madison, 180-120, Saturday in the poll and diving well. The Pirates drop to 4-2 on the year, while JMU improves to 2-1.

“This trip was a mixed bag of results,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “As a team we must learn how to deal with adversity, discomfort and rise to the challenge of competing on the road. It’s something we will work on, and we will get better.

“While we gave up some races, we expected to win, we also had some individuals swim well and our divers dove very well each hitting in season bests with Anna Otto recording a lifetime best on 1-Meter and Flanary Patterson winning the 1-meter event.”

Reynera won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.98) taking nine points and sophomore Rachel Gibson took third (1:08.09) claiming three points. Reynera also won the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:19.45, while freshman Heidi Bruining took second (2:21.07) and sophomore Rachel Gibson claimed third (2:256.93).

Rukosuev claimed medalist honors in the 1000 freestyle (10.21.97) and 500 freestyle (5:01.59), while freshman Sadie Covington took third in the 1000 free with a time of 10.33.66. Covington also finished third in the 500 free with a time of 5:11.77.

Bruining won the 200 free with a time of 1:53.91 and took second in the 200 IM with time of 2:08.58, while freshman Claire Mowery took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.40 and Brynna finished fifth (59.99). Fellow underclassman Laura Kellberg finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.11.

In the diving well, Flanary Patterson claimed the top spot in the 1-meter dive with a score of 234.60, while Anna Otto took fourth with after posting of a score of 232.50. Caitlin Irvine-Smith finished sixth after her score of 231.45. Otto took second in the 3-meter dive with a score of 246.08, while Patterson claimed fifth (236.70) and Irvine-Smith posted a seventh-place finish (216.08).

“Thought our girls dove very well today,” ECU Diving Coach Ryne McIntire added. “Our consistency is improving and that is a foundational piece in our development. Looking forward to building off this weekend.”

ECU returns to action Nov. 17-19 when it participates in the WVU Invitational in Morgantown, WVa., which starts on Thursday.

