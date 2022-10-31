ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James' Finalized Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

LeBron James will be in the starting lineup in Sunday night's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in California, and for the game they will have their best player available.

LeBron James, who had been on the injury report, will be in the starting lineup (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers list starters as James, Beverley, Brown Jr., Walker, Davis on Sunday."

James is off to an excellent start to the season averaging 25.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest.

However, the Lakers have been the worst team in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 0-5 with losses against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Nuggets.

Currently, they are the only team without a win.

The Nuggets beat the Lakers 110-99 last Wednesday, and James had 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in the loss.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 31 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Coming into Sunday, the Nuggets are 4-2 in the six contests that they have played in.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Last season, the Nuggets dealt with injuries, but they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference and made the NBA Playoffs (they lost to the Warriors in five games).

Meanwhile, the Lakers went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in the last four seasons.

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship, but since then, they have been trending in the wrong direction.

