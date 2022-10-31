Read full article on original website
15 Best Restaurants in Erie, PA
Sitting on the south shore of Lake Erie, the city of Erie is the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania, with a 94,831 population as of the 2020 census. It’s named after the Native Americans called the Erie indigenous people, who were the first settlers in the area until the mid-17th century.
Click here for the Evening/Tonight Weather Forecast
There will be areas of patchy dense fog again by morning. Patchy fog will be slow to evaporate with the weaker November sun, but expect a good deal of sunshine by the afternoon. It will turn even milder, as fair weather high pressure ushers more unseasonably warm air North. Temperatures will surge to Near 70 on Friday. Perhaps the mid-70s on Saturday. The record is 77° on Saturday. The clouds will increase Saturday in advance of a cold front that will produce a few showers Saturday Night into Sunday morning. Don’t forget to “fall back” Saturday Night before bed. Turn clocks back 1 hour. The sunset on Sunday will be at 5:07 PM.
Wayne Street ‘House of Fear’ returns for a night of fright
It’s 19 years and counting for a thrilling tradition at one Erie home. The Wayne Street “House of Fear” is up and running once again to help neighborhood kids get a fright and the fun of the Halloween spirit. The homeowner said the entire attraction takes weeks to build, and he calls it all just […]
Dozens of volunteers begin setting up lights at Presque Isle State Park for ‘Presque Isle Lights’
Dozens of volunteers from Penelec and Presque Isle Partnership are getting a head start putting up holiday lights around Presque Isle State Park. Over the next few days, Penelec bucket trucks and lineman will be busy hanging string lights on buildings and trees throughout the park. This will be the third year lights will be […]
Downtown Edinboro businesses find ways to celebrate Halloween with community
Businesses in downtown Edinboro are finding ways to celebrate Halloween with the community, as owners dressed for the occasion in front of their stores passing out candy. The streets are empty at the moment but will quickly be filling up all sorts of “creatures of the night”. However, Edinboro had a head start to festivities […]
Newsmaker: 'Empire Strikes Back' concert taking place this weekend
Newsmaker: 'Empire Strikes Back' concert taking place this weekend
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania, Warren County
Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of gas in Warren County is $4.020. This week’s average...
A.N.N.A. Shelter Holds Training Seminar for Animal Shelter
It's been a difficult few years for local animals shelters, with many at or near capacity right now. The A.N.N.A. Shelter hosted a workshop for animal caregivers, with experts discussing ways to adapt to ever-changing circumstances. As Ruth Thompson, the event organizer and founder of the A.N.N.A. Shelter explained, "This...
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours in Greater Jamestown Area
Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown. City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Falconer – 5:00...
Albion residents react to hours-long police standoff
Albion residents react to hours-long police standoff
Thousands of students attend first Erie Philharmonic Youth Concert in three years
Thousands of students attend first Erie Philharmonic Youth Concert in three years
Erie Zoo receives $250K to fund improvements
The Erie Zoo received grant money from the state to fund improvement projects in hopes of regaining its accreditation. Representative Bob Merski presented the $250,000 to members of the Erie Zoo board on Tuesday. The money will fund the construction of a new family restroom and replace the chain link fence surrounding the African wild […]
Traveling vet tech helping pet owners with care in their own homes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pets — most people who have them, love them. Often, they love them like any other member of the family. But like every other family member, sometimes they need medical care, and that care can be daunting at times. Some pets need multiple medications. Some pets need injections. Some pets refuse life-saving pills. […]
Kids celebrate Halloween season at ‘Trail-of-Treats’
Kids got a chance to put on those costumes another time with a “Trail-of-Treats” at the Franklin Township Fire Department. People parked at the fire department, popped their trunks and greeted children eager for some candy. People also set up inside of the building to pass out treats to kids as they came through. One […]
Erie meter parking fines to increase due to new city council ordinance
Erie meter parking fines to increase due to new city council ordinance
Junior Achievement of Western PA presents Celebrating Success 2022
Your investment will help inspire and prepare today’s young people for a successful tomorrow. The Erie County Board of Directors and the Celebrating Success Committee present this year’s Celebrating Success event on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Erie Art Museum. Celebrating Success recognizes...
Two Erie friends join forces for elaborate Halloween tradition
A frightening tradition continues along East 35th Street. Jerry Waidley and his friend have been putting together elaborate Halloween displays for the last nine years. The pair used to have separate displays but joined forces to create something the community could enjoy. “We change different themes every year. Try to make it fresh and keep […]
Meadville celebrates 55th annual Halloween Parade
One of the biggest Halloween parades in the state of Pennsylvania rolled down the streets of Meadville on Saturday. The 55th Meadville Halloween Parade featured a circus theme called “Under the Big Top”. The family-friendly event allowed children to get candy as hundreds of vehicles drove along and passed out candy. One of them was […]
Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion
Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion
Erie Aquarium Society holds fall auction at Perry Hi-Way Hose Co.
The Erie Aquarium Society held its fall auction on Sunday at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company. People came from far and wide to the auction, as some came from Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Akron. Items for bidding included exotic fish, aquatic plants and other supplies for maintaining a fish tank. The society’s president said owning fish is […]
