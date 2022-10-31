There will be areas of patchy dense fog again by morning. Patchy fog will be slow to evaporate with the weaker November sun, but expect a good deal of sunshine by the afternoon. It will turn even milder, as fair weather high pressure ushers more unseasonably warm air North. Temperatures will surge to Near 70 on Friday. Perhaps the mid-70s on Saturday. The record is 77° on Saturday. The clouds will increase Saturday in advance of a cold front that will produce a few showers Saturday Night into Sunday morning. Don’t forget to “fall back” Saturday Night before bed. Turn clocks back 1 hour. The sunset on Sunday will be at 5:07 PM.

ERIE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO