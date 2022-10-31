UCLA Women's Soccer Honors Seniors, Beats Washington in Home Finale

The Bruins turned on the jests in the second half to take care of business against the Huskies, securing the multi-goal win on Senior Day.

It may not end up being the seniors' last match in Westwood, but Sunday's win doubled as a farewell party to a dynamic class of veteran Bruins.

No. 1 UCLA women's soccer (17-1-0, 8-1-0 Pac-12) blanked Washington (9-6-3, 3-6-1) en route to a 3-0 victory on Senior Day. Sunshine Fontes, Jackie Gilday, Kylie Kerr, Brianne Riley, Kali Trevithick, Madelyn Desiano, Maricarmen Reyes and Lauren Brzykcy were all honored before the contest, with fans, friends and family making signs to celebrate them all afternoon as well.

It likely won't be their final game at Wallis Annanberg Stadium, since UCLA's continued winning has all but locked them up to host NCAA Regionals and potentially Super Regionals. The festivities proceeded regardless, marking the beginning of an end of an era in Westwood.

Brzykcy made the most of her final regular season contest on her home turf, which is fitting given her six years in the program.

The Bruin lifer went the distance and recorded yet another shutout – her seventh of the solo variety this season. Thanks to her performance between the posts, UCLA's opponents have scored just one goal total across their last eight outings.

Bryzkcy made just one save, and it came less than one minute into the match, with the rest of the back line standing strong to slow Washington's attack the rest of the match.

The goalkeeper wasn't the only senior who went out with a bang, either, as Gilday scored her first career goal with time winding down.

The midfielder subbed in in the 66th minute, making her first appearance in over two weeks, and cashed in by scoring in the 88th. Gilday had a defender on her, but she let one fly from the top of the box regardless and watched it bounce in just inside the right post.

That goal put the Bruins up 3-0, as the first two goals came from non-seniors.

Graduate transfer forward Ally Cook broke the scoreless tie in the 49th, converting on a pass from freshman midfielder Ally Lemos and sending it into the back of the net with her left foot.

Sophomore defender Quincy McMahon unleashed a highlight reel goal in the 56th to give UCLA some insurance, getting played into space by Reyes before taking a touch inside and unleashing a screamer from outside the box.

Those were the only three shots that turned into goals for the Bruins, but the blue and gold wound up outshooting their opponents 21-2 on the day. Goalkeeper Olivia Sekany prevented the match from devolving into a blowout by making five saves, but they ultimately weren't enough to keep Washington in it down the stretch.

UCLA's regular season finale is set for Friday against crosstown rival USC. A win would guarantee the Bruins at least a share of the Pac-12 title for the 14th time in program history and third year in a row.

The Bruins and Trojans will kick off at 2 p.m. at McAllister Field, and the match will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

