ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

Families with autistic children enjoy 'calm' Halloween party in Sunnyvale

By John Ramos
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKieN_0isXWo4e00

Families with autistic children enjoy 'calm' Halloween-eve party in Sunnyvale 02:39

SUNNYVALE -- On Halloween night, kids of all ages will be hitting the streets, looking for thrills, chills and, of course, a lot of candy.  But, for children with autism, all the excitement can be too much so, on Sunday, autism families got a chance to celebrate in a much calmer setting.

Loud noises and flashing lights may be fun for many but sensations are magnified by autism, making it downright terrifying for some.

"Autism families can have a very hard time on Halloween," said Jill Escher, a board member of the S.F. Autism Society.  She should know, her 16-year-old daughter Sophie is autistic.

"I used to take Sophie trick-or-treating when she was little and she wasn't able to say 'trick or treat' and someone would say, 'Oh, you've got to say trick or treat.'  I'm like, 'umm...she can't,'" Escher said.

On Sunday, the San Francisco Autism Society threw their annual Halloween party, this time at Smile Farm in Sunnyvale. Families with autistic kids got a chance to get close to some friendly farm animals in a calm and comfortable atmosphere.

"Autism families find a lot of comfort being together where they know nobody's looking at them funny, nobody's judging them, everybody knows what's up with their kid and they don't have to try to pretend to be something they aren't." Escher explained.

Twelve-year-old Jaden Chan was there with his parents and little brother Kian. Jaden is bothered by loud sounds and wears headphones to try to stay calm.

"Even with headphones, if it's a busy area, he'll even cover his head and it'll just be too much for the headphones," said his mother Jocelin. "So, this is really nice and comfortable for him."

Autism's numbers are on the rise and, for a few hours on Sunday morning, Chuck E. Cheese restaurants in the Bay Area also hosted quiet, darkened events for kids with the disorder.

A recent CDC study of San Diego County found that up to four percent of children had an autism diagnosis but the rise in cases may simply be because the public and the medical community are doing a better job of recognizing it.

As understanding of the disorder grows, families hope there will be even more opportunities for their autistic kids to enjoy holidays, even if they can't handle loud sounds and bright lights.

"Just so we can have access to some events,"  Jocelin said. "Whereas, the busier places, we can't really go to or Jaden just wouldn't enjoy it because it's so busy or so loud or too many people."

The Autism Society has sponsored holiday gatherings for many years and Sunday's party included pumpkin painting, lunch and a costume contest.

WEBLINK

Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

East Bay women spearhead important fundraising event for Fremont ministry

FREMONT -- Two East Bay women lead a half century fundraising tradition that has its roots in the oldest Mission olive orchard in the state. Sister Jane Rudolph and volunteer Frances Sedayao feel a sense of history as they count down to harvesting olive trees planted more than 200 years ago by Franciscan friars and the Ohlone people."Total joy and exhilaration," smiled Rudolph. "It's something so beautiful because we are using the fruit that for many years dropped on the ground.""It's such a special event to bring the community in to interact with the sisters," said Sedayao.For more than...
FREMONT, CA
iheart.com

A Haunted House Experience In San Jose Returns Again This Year!

For the first time in over two years, the haunted house extravaganza returns! This magnificent love of Halloween attracts over ten thousand enthusiasts thrilled to be scared with fright fun. This tradition was established over ten years ago when a full city block is shut down to accommodate the throngs...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution”

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz High School is currently under a shelter-in-place, according to the school. They received a threat via Instagram, and police are investigating the threat. KION was not told what the threat was. Read more: Reports of active shooter at Santa Cruz High School determined to be hoax Nobody has been The post Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution” appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
marinmommies.com

Visit a Museum for Free in November

Did you know you can visit most of the Bay Area's major museums and cultural attractions for free day every month? Just about all museums have one day a month set aside as a free day. They all aren't on the same day, too, so if you plan it right you can take in several museum outings without having to pay a thing.
foodcontessa.com

A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
BENICIA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows

Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection, with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion. At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win. Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that...
MARTINEZ, CA
KSBW.com

Video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling in the Monterey Bay

MONTEREY, Calif. — Video from a Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour shows orcas and humpback whales interacting in Monterey Bay. According to the videographer, Evan Brodsky, the video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling. Humpbacks normally avoid killer whales, but they can sometimes attack orcas if they interfere with their...
KRON4 News

Santa Clara County resident dies of West Nile Virus

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A resident from Santa Clara County has died after a long battle with West Nile Virus, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department (DPH). The DPH says that the death was recorded in Santa Clara County because it is where the victim resided, but the victim contracted […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way

OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for San Jose hit-and-run that injured grandmom, toddler in crosswalk

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision last week which injured a grandmother and toddler walking in a San Jose crosswalk.The collision happened on Oct. 25 in the area of Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane in East San Jose. Security camera footage showed the grandmother pushing the stroller in a marked crosswalk when an older model Mazda sped through, barely missing hitting them straight on and sideswiping them to the ground.Both the woman and the child suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.On Oct. 27, police said an alert community member reported seeing a vehicle similar to images of the suspect vehicle distributed by police and reported on local media outlets. Officers responded to a home in San Jose and found the vehicle, along with 20-year-old resident Alexa Hadjilatiph, who police say admitted to being the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.Officers arrested Hadjilatiph of felony hit-and-run charges and booked her into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. She has since been released on bail.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
96K+
Followers
26K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy