ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced To 12 Years For Distributing Drugs To Prisons

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJax6_0isXWnBv00

Michel Cercone was sentenced to 151 months in prison for conspiring to distribute Schedule I and II controlled substances, and to launder drug trafficking proceeds, between 2017 and 2019.

Cercone, age 48 of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. Cercone was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

Cercone was convicted at the conclusion of a jury trial in December 2021. She was responsible for the distribution of at least five kilograms of cocaine, 1,000 oxycodone pills, and synthetic cannabinoid-controlled substances saturated into paper which was sent into prisons in 2017 and 2018.

Assistant United States Attorneys Rebecca L. Silinski and Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

According to investigators, this prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man acquitted of killing police officer to remain in jail pending trial

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The man acquitted of killing a police officer in 2015 will remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges he assaulted a law enforcement official. On Monday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio rejected Ray Allen Shetler Jr.’s request to lift the detainer that has kept him in custody, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghpa.gov

Public Safety Blotter Articles

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives have arrested two men in connection with the October 15, 2022 shooting incident that killed Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic, and John Hornezes Jr. in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue. A fourth person, a male, was also injured by gunfire. Jaylone Hines, 21, of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBRE

Man charged with running away with 14-year-old

WEST MAHONY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after police say he knowingly ran away with a 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27 around 2:00 a.m. troopers received a report of a runaway girl. Troopers said through an investigation they discovered that a 14-year-old girl left […]
TOWER CITY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hunting argument turns deadly in Pennsylvania

Police are saying a hunting argument turned into a homicide in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to WXPI, the shooting happened in the borough of Emlenton, which straddles Clarion and Venango counties near Pittsburgh. Alleged shooter, 52-year-old David Heathcote, called police after getting in a verbal dispute and shooting fellow hunter Robert Wingard. The argument began over hunting, according to police. Heathcote claimed that Wingard then threatened to shoot Heathcote's daughter. Heathcote admitted to the police he shot Wingard after the threat. Wingard was pronounced dead at the scene. Heathcote was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Venango County Prison. His bail was denied.
EMLENTON, PA
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
142K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy