Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced To 12 Years For Distributing Drugs To Prisons

Michel Cercone was sentenced to 151 months in prison for conspiring to distribute Schedule I and II controlled substances, and to launder drug trafficking proceeds, between 2017 and 2019.

Cercone, age 48 of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. Cercone was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

Cercone was convicted at the conclusion of a jury trial in December 2021. She was responsible for the distribution of at least five kilograms of cocaine, 1,000 oxycodone pills, and synthetic cannabinoid-controlled substances saturated into paper which was sent into prisons in 2017 and 2018.

Assistant United States Attorneys Rebecca L. Silinski and Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

According to investigators, this prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement