NOPD working third shooting in as many hours

New Orleans East is the scene of the city’s third shooting of the day.

According to NOPD spokesperson Reese Harper, that shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Rhodes Drive near Dreux Avenue.

Harper says a man was shot once in the body. An EMS crew took that victim to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

All three of Sunday’s shootings happened within three hours of each other. In the first shooting, child was wounded in the Lower Garden District. In the second, a woman was shot in Gentilly. The victims in both of those cases were taken to the hospital by EMS crews.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, call the NOPD or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans.