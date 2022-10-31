Read full article on original website
TDOT declares 2nd annual 'No Trash November' to encourage people to clean up state roads
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) announced its second No Trash November Tuesday, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. TDOT said 2021's inaugural campaign included more than 1,000 volunteers who collected more than 47,000 lbs. of litter...
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TN volunteer fire departments can apply to receive funds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer fire departments in Tennessee can apply to receive equipment funds thanks to a $5-million grant through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. A news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) on Tuesday said that the grant marks the largest allocation for the program yet. […]
‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Tennessee home
Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville.
fox17.com
Multiple arrests, guns found during street racer operation by Nashville police, THP
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Five Tennessee men were arrested over the weekend in a street racer enforcement operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). MNPD reports the coordinated operation led to multiple arrests which includes four felony evading charges. The operation also resulted in the seizure of...
fox17.com
Neighbors concerned, frustrated over Bellevue homeless community
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members are on high alert after a growing homeless community in Bellevue. Just a 10-minute drive from Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment, you’ll find folks living off Hicks Road in Bellevue, just past an abandoned church. “It just seems the city is kinda...
How collecting acorns can help reforestation in Tennessee
The White Oak is a keystone tree species in Tennessee, but experts are concerned with the sustainability of the white oak because of regeneration difficulties and declining populations. Here is how you can help the reforestation efforts through the white oak initiative.
fox17.com
Report: Plane that crashed near Brentwood, killed pilot traveled for maintenance repairs
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB) issued a preliminary report regarding the plane crash near Brentwood, Tennessee in late October which left the pilot dead. According to the operator of a maintenance facility at the pilot’s home airport, the purpose of the flight was to...
wkms.org
Slavery is still a legal punishment for crime in Tennessee. Amendment 3 could change that.
The inspiration for Amendment 3 came about a decade ago, behind the bars and barbed wire of Riverbend Maximum Security Prison. Rev. Jeannie Alexander was working as the prison’s chaplain, and an incarcerated man told her that slavery was never fully abolished in the state. “As a former lawyer,...
fox17.com
"Ludicrous:" Teachers say new 3rd grade retention law could be detrimental to students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law requires 3rd graders to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back and move on to 4th grade. While some lawmakers are in support of the law, many teachers believe it could be detrimental to students.
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
actionnews5.com
Advocates ask Gov. Lee for independent investigation of Cleotha Abston cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL) sent a letter on Wednesday to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti requesting that they appoint a special investigator to look at the various justice system failures that enabled Cleotha Henderson to kidnap and murder Eliza Fletcher.
Tennessee Department of Health to start providing free flu vaccines Nov. 9
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is kicking off its Fight Flu ’22 vaccination campaign. A release from the TDH states that starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 any Tennessean over the age of 6 months can receive a flu vaccine for free at any local TDH health department. No appointment is […]
fox17.com
Investigators searching for suspect vehicle involved in Nashville pedestrian hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Traffic Unit Investigators are looking for a four-door white sedan involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run on Oct. 6. The suspect vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian walking their dog inside the crosswalk on Monroe Street at 6th Ave. North, Metro Police report. Police report that...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/31 Tennessee AP Football Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 31, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways
Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America. A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.
Tight butter supply impacting East Tennessee businesses and bakeries
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — You may have noticed another staple in your kitchen costing more than normal. The price of butter is up, increasing more than 20% over the past 365 days. Chandra Taylor has been the owner of Mer Mer's Bakery for 25 years. She spent most of Wednesday...
fox17.com
Suspect arrested for robbing victims at gunpoint in apartment complex on Old Hickory Drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect wanted for an aggravated robbery after holding victims at gunpoint in October has been arrested. Metro Police report 19-year-old Harlly Borjas-Flores was arrested Tuesday night on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant. On Oct. 22, Borjas-Flores stole three victims' cash and cards at gunpoint...
COVID long-hauler evicted after landlord refuses rental relief
A single mother, who is a long-haul COVID survivor, was evicted from her apartment despite applying for rental assistance.
