Rutherford County, TN

TDOT declares 2nd annual 'No Trash November' to encourage people to clean up state roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) announced its second No Trash November Tuesday, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. TDOT said 2021's inaugural campaign included more than 1,000 volunteers who collected more than 47,000 lbs. of litter...
TENNESSEE STATE
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
TN volunteer fire departments can apply to receive funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer fire departments in Tennessee can apply to receive equipment funds thanks to a $5-million grant through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. A news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) on Tuesday said that the grant marks the largest allocation for the program yet. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Neighbors concerned, frustrated over Bellevue homeless community

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members are on high alert after a growing homeless community in Bellevue. Just a 10-minute drive from Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment, you’ll find folks living off Hicks Road in Bellevue, just past an abandoned church. “It just seems the city is kinda...
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocates ask Gov. Lee for independent investigation of Cleotha Abston cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL) sent a letter on Wednesday to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti requesting that they appoint a special investigator to look at the various justice system failures that enabled Cleotha Henderson to kidnap and murder Eliza Fletcher.
TENNESSEE STATE
10/31 Tennessee AP Football Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 31, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways

Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America. A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.
TENNESSEE STATE

