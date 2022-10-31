Read full article on original website
These Are Some Of The Victims Of The Halloween Crowd Crush Disaster In Seoul
The victims, who were mostly women in their 20s as well as teenagers and foreigners, leave behind grieving family and friends in South Korea and around the world.
Most Of The Itaewon Halloween Crowd Crush Victims Were People In Their 20s, South Korean Officials Said
"Most of the casualties are young people who are like our daughters and sons," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said.
K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush
A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
Seoul Halloween parade: Video shows densely packed crowd panicking moments before deadly stampede
A video shows a densely packed crowd beginning to panic in South Korea’s capital city moments before a deadly stampede broke out that claimed at least 151 lives.Footage showed hundreds of people packed in the alley unable to move while being pushed by the force of the crowd.Shouts and screams are heard throughout the crowd as partygoers are seen being pushed and shoved by the force of people.More than 100 were injured during the incident after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul.The victims of the stampede are mostly teenagers and adults in their 20s, according to officials.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Seoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crush in South Korean capitalSeoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crushKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’
An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.Among the 26 foreign nationals who died was film producer Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, Australia, who...
South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
More than 150 killed in Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
More than 150 people were killed in a crowd surge during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. Many of the victims were in their teens and 20s. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Here's why Seoul's Itaewon district was so packed ahead of the deadly crowd surge
Itaewon was the location of a deadly stampede in Seoul Saturday night. Some 100,000 people were estimated to have passed through the area.
BBC
S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'
Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
‘Am I in Hell?’: What I Saw at South Korea’s Deadliest Halloween
SEOUL — I arrived in the snazzy nightlife district of Itaewon with a light-hearted reporting assignment: to capture the excitement of Halloween in the Korean capital. I didn’t expect to witness one of South Korea’s worst tragedies in modern history. I headed down to the neighborhood with...
linknky.com
Beechwood High grad among at least 153 killed during Halloween celebration in Seoul
A 2021 Beechwood High School graduate was one of at least 153 people who died in a stampede Saturday during Halloween celebrations in Seoul, South Korea. Anne Gieske, a nursing student in her third year at the University of Kentucky, was studying abroad in South Korea with an education abroad program, UK’s President Eli Cailouto said.
BTS and BLACKPINK Forced to Take A Break During National Mourning
South Korean groups BTS and BLACKPINK are being forced to take a week break after South Korea's President has called for a national mourning period
A rule of physics dictates when a crowd crush turns deadly, like in Seoul, South Korea, where 154 died
Crowds can be deadly and people should learn how to spot the signs of an unsafe situation, crowd dynamics researcher Mehdi Moussaïd told Insider.
BBC
South Korea Halloween crush: The lost belongings in pictures
The items are laid out neatly in the almost silent sports hall: designer handbags, well-worn trainers, headphones still nestled in their cases. They are some of the possessions left behind as people desperately tried to escape the crush which took the lives of more than 150 Halloween revellers in a Seoul neighbourhood on Saturday.
The crowds in Seoul were so thick the disaster wasn’t clear until bodies were lined up, witness says
At first everything seemed normal to Benedict Manlapaz as he joined Halloween revelers in the Itaewon neighborhood of South Korea's capital, Seoul, but the scale of the tragedy gradually became clear. Manlapaz, 23, said in a Zoom interview early Sunday that he was initially unaware of the fatal surge that...
