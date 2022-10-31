Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
kuathletics.com
🏐 Farris Hits Milestone in Sweep Against K-State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas native and junior Kennedy Farris tallied her 1000th career dig Wednesday night as the Kansas Jayhawks swept in-state foe Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The Jayhawks swept the Wildcats 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-15). With the win, Kansas improved...
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self suspended for four games
The University of Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self will serve a four-game suspensions due to self-imposed penalties.
kuathletics.com
🏐 Volleyball Hosts Dillons Sunflower Showdown Match
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-7 (5-5 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will remain in Lawrence, Kansas as they take on the 12-10 (3-6 Big 12) Kansas State Wildcats in a sold out Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on November 2 for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with first serve at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 76-49 basketball exhibition victory over Washburn
Some thoughts on Jerome Tang’s first exhibition game with the Kansas State men’s basketball team.
LJWORLD
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says KU’s 3-point attempts should be up this season; here’s why & what that might look like
Last week, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self mentioned the possibility of using senior walk-on Michael Jankovich in the rotation this season to bolster KU’s 3-point shooting. It makes sense given the fact that Jankovich’s best skill is and always has been his ability to shoot the ball from the...
Former KU basketball player passes away
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin. “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate […]
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas’ Quentin Skinner Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ Quentin Skinner was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy – awarded to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a Walk-On – the organization announced on Tuesday. The Burlsworth Trophy, which is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, is in...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas at Texas Tech Kickoff Set for 6 p.m.
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ November 12 matchup at Texas Tech will kick off at 6 p.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will be Kansas’ 10th of the season and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The matchup between the Jayhawks...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Returns Home to Host #18 Oklahoma State Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 5 to host the No. 18 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1, with Tim Brando (Play-by-Play) and Spencer Tillman (Analyst) on the call. Kansas...
WIBW
Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has inducted a priest, basketball team, former staff member and philanthropist into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The school said Fr. Tim Haberkorn, class of 1984, was honored with the Hayden Alumni Achievement recognization. A priest of three decades, it said he has helped parishioners at Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, Cathedral of St. Peter, in KC, Holy Cross Parish in Overland Park, St. Joseph’s Parish in Olpe, St. Mary’s in Hartford and Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish in Topeka.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
WIBW
Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid sentenced to prison in DWI crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2021 DWI crash that injured a young girl.
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Polling in Kansas race for attorney general: Mann up by slim 1.1% over Kobach
New poll says Lawrence Democrat Chris Mann held a 1.1% edge over Lecompton Republican Kris Kobach in the race for Kansas attorney general. The post Polling in Kansas race for attorney general: Mann up by slim 1.1% over Kobach appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.
Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
Comments / 0