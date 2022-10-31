ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

kuathletics.com

🏐 Farris Hits Milestone in Sweep Against K-State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas native and junior Kennedy Farris tallied her 1000th career dig Wednesday night as the Kansas Jayhawks swept in-state foe Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The Jayhawks swept the Wildcats 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-15). With the win, Kansas improved...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏐 Volleyball Hosts Dillons Sunflower Showdown Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-7 (5-5 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will remain in Lawrence, Kansas as they take on the 12-10 (3-6 Big 12) Kansas State Wildcats in a sold out Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on November 2 for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with first serve at 6:30 p.m. CT.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Former KU basketball player passes away

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin. “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate […]
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas’ Quentin Skinner Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ Quentin Skinner was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy – awarded to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a Walk-On – the organization announced on Tuesday. The Burlsworth Trophy, which is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, is in...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas at Texas Tech Kickoff Set for 6 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ November 12 matchup at Texas Tech will kick off at 6 p.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will be Kansas’ 10th of the season and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The matchup between the Jayhawks...
LUBBOCK, TX
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Returns Home to Host #18 Oklahoma State Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 5 to host the No. 18 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1, with Tim Brando (Play-by-Play) and Spencer Tillman (Analyst) on the call. Kansas...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has inducted a priest, basketball team, former staff member and philanthropist into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The school said Fr. Tim Haberkorn, class of 1984, was honored with the Hayden Alumni Achievement recognization. A priest of three decades, it said he has helped parishioners at Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, Cathedral of St. Peter, in KC, Holy Cross Parish in Overland Park, St. Joseph’s Parish in Olpe, St. Mary’s in Hartford and Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish in Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.

Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
MAYETTA, KS

