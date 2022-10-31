Read full article on original website
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
Park Feature: Apex Community Park
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate Employee
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
The contentious Wake County school board races on the ballot
At a moment when schools have become ground zero for political fights over gender and sexuality, COVID's impact on learners, and teaching students history through the lens of race, all nine Wake County school board seats are up for grabs. Why it matters: The winners will be tasked with ensuring...
NC House race in Cabarrus County could determine legislative balance of power
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County state House race could determine who controls the balance of power in the North Carolina legislature. House District 73 pits Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams, a Harrisburg town councilmember, against Republican Brian Echevarria, a rising star in the NCGOP. At stake is a possible...
WGHP poll: These issues are moving voters in North Carolina
The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WGHP Poll reveals that 41% of likely voters list the economy as the No. 1 motivating factor in determining for whom they will vote.
Swing Districts in Wake County Could Hand Republicans Veto-Proof Power
In southern Wake County, it’s easy to see the rural roots of North Carolina. Wide expanses of trees and fields are dotted with simple, one-story homes, churches, and schools. Cruising down Fayetteville Road, I see a lot of pickup trucks, along with a Trump 2024 flag. North Carolina’s House...
North Carolina’s unaffiliated voter population is growing. Who are they, and why don’t they align with a party?
The N.C. State Board of Elections reports 18% of registered voters were “unaffiliated” in 2004. In 2022, that percentage doubled with 36% of voters registering as unaffiliated.
Poll: North Carolina voters energized for midterms, but pessimistic about state of politics
Voter enthusiasm is high in North Carolina with less than a week to go before Election Day for this year's midterms. But a recent survey from Meredith College shows spirits are low when it comes to the state of politics here in North Carolina and across the country. The poll,...
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
Editorial: Cooper's order will position N.C. to be a clean energy economy leader
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced push to get more electric buses, trucks and vans onto North Carolina roads. It is a timely move and positions North Carolina to exploit and benefit from change rather than reacting in desperation. You don’t have...
New poll shows Ted Budd leading over Cheri Beasley in North Carolina race for U.S. Senate
Republican Ted Budd’s push toward the U.S. Senate has reached two key levels he had not yet achieved.
Fiancé of Hedingham shooting victim calls on Raleigh leaders to resign
The fiance of Mary Marshall said a widespread alert system may have prevented the woman’s death in Raleigh’s mass shooting last month.
Tuesday is the deadline to request mail ballots in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you would prefer to cast your vote in this election cycle by mail – and tens of thousands of voters in North Carolina have done so – you must request that ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The North Carolina Board of Elections issued a reminder for voters about that deadline, […]
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina ‘mocks’ Paul Pelosi assault on Facebook
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. shared a meme on Facebook seemingly making light of the assault on Paul Pelosi by referencing a conspiracy theory that has been circulated about the attack. On Saturday, Mark Robinson posted a picture on Facebook that uses a recent meme format of a Spirit Halloween costume with […]
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville leadership collapses under pressure: The sequel
Unbelievable. This past week I listened to a presentation on “Vote No” that exemplified the fact that there continue to be citizens in our community hell-bent on going to any extreme to cause racial disharmony and divide our community. It was sad to see during the entire presentation...
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
WXII 12
North Carolina US House District 6 General Election Results 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's US House 6th District general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
cbs17
Mighty Giveback concert raises $1 million for affordable housing in the Triangle, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A concert helped raise more than $1 million for affordable housing in the Triangle, officials say. Band Together and United Way of the Greater Triangle said Tuesday that the Mighty Giveback show raised $1,008,723. The net proceeds will be distributed to 11 nonprofits that include...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting
Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
cbs17
‘Our community is hurting’: NC State Chancellor to students during fall address
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday marked the start of Red and White Week at N.C. State. To kick it off, Chancellor Randy Woodson delivered his annual address to students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and friends. While the speech was largely focused on accomplishments at the university, it started with...
WRAL
Party held to encourage young NC voters to cast ballot
An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. Reporter: Adam OwensPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
