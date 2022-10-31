ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Axios

The contentious Wake County school board races on the ballot

At a moment when schools have become ground zero for political fights over gender and sexuality, COVID's impact on learners, and teaching students history through the lens of race, all nine Wake County school board seats are up for grabs. Why it matters: The winners will be tasked with ensuring...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville leadership collapses under pressure: The sequel

Unbelievable. This past week I listened to a presentation on “Vote No” that exemplified the fact that there continue to be citizens in our community hell-bent on going to any extreme to cause racial disharmony and divide our community. It was sad to see during the entire presentation...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina US House District 6 General Election Results 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's US House 6th District general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting

Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
RALEIGH, NC

