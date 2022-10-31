ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Calls Kyrie Irving And Stephen A. Smith 'Real Ones' In Viral Instagram Post

By Nico Martinez
Kanye West gives a shout out to Stephen A. Smith and Kyrie Irving.

In today's hypersensitive political climate, you really have to watch what you say. For culture and music icon Kanye West, he's finding that out the hard way after making some antisemitic remarks in a video that has exploded online.

The response has been fierce resistance from the West, who has been dealing with backlash and fallout from all corners. And now, he has managed to rope two of the NBA's most notorious faces into his little charade.

Stephen A. Smith And Kyrie Irving Tagged By Kanye West On Instagram

Amid all the noise and heat coming his way, Kanye sent out a series of posts on IG this Sunday, bizarrely giving a shout-out to Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith.

It’s actually some real ones still alive that ain’t afraid no more I’m with you Time to build our own So the #redmedia can never control or diminish us again

There’s some real ones still here

Kanye has close ties with many prominent athletes, including several top NBA stars. But in the aftermath of his recent comments, many NBA ballers have cut ties with West and his empire.

One such baller is Jaylen Brown, who terminated his deal with Kanye's Donda Sports a few days ago.

“What would have happened if I stayed?” Brown said . “I work hard to be able to have the platform that I have and use it to be a voice for the voiceless. So to potentially, maybe, have to sacrifice that platform, I don’t think that would be the right decision. So I had to do what we have to do. Those kids, that’s the emphasis I’m on right now,” Brown said Friday. “These kids have nothing to do with what’s really going on. They don’t deserve to abruptly have their season end, or abruptly have their school year cut or diminished because of the actions of others. So I’ve been trying to lean in to get resources together to make sure that doesn’t happen."

Neither Stephen A. nor Kyrie Irving have commented on Kanye's mention, but they should tread carefully if they plan to respond at all.

With cancel culture digging in deep on Mr. West, any show of support for the man risks attracting unwanted attention.

