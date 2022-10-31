ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 N Glennnnnnn
2d ago

Stupid movie. You could literly make a sequel and say Micheal wasn't even in this one. It was a homeless guy in a sewer that found Micheal mask and some other guy did all the killing under mistaken belief . garbage movie.

Reply
6
whatever ,whatever
2d ago

No matter how much they try to promote this movie. The world has spoken of such displeasure. REMAKE the end movie or shut up because IT SUCKED!! How could they do that to us fans.

Reply
3
Vermica Grant
2d ago

It was definitely stupid …. I think you might see him twice in the whole movies !!! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ what a waste of time

Reply
2
