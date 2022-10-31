ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Fall To Yet Another Loss: "They Don't Look Like A Championship Team"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kToK_0isXUeAy00

The Golden State Warriors fell to consecutive losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, worrying their fanbase.

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have slipped below .500 to start the season, as they just lost back-to-back games to lowly Eastern Conference teams like the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons withstood 30-point nights from both Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole just now, but it wasn't enough to counter the 111 points the Detroit Pistons' starting 5 combined for.

The Warriors have championship aspirations and started off the 2021-22 season extremely well last year, but that opening hasn't translated to this season, where teams are staying competitive against the Warriors till the last minute. Fans are worried about what these performances might mean for the franchise looking to defend its NBA Championship.

Steve Kerr hasn't been able to find the perfect rotations for all the talent on the Warriors after a fair amount of turnover in terms of the depth the roster had last season. The team is younger due to more young players coming through the system, so there will be an adjustment period for them where they'll make mistakes and hopefully learn from them throughout the season.

Should The Warriors Be In Panic Mode?

Outside Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, the Warriors don't have many consistent performers in their lineup. Offensively, Klay Thompson and many others on the team are having really bad nights, coupled with some good nights, which is not enough as their production is crucial for the Warriors.

Draymond Green seems to have lost a step defensively and cannot control the tempo of the game as well as he was doing last season. James Wiseman looks like a center who has barely played games in his career, and the rest of the bench with Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody needs to dramatically improve. Kerr has criticized the Warriors' bench before , so he won't bite his tongue when it comes to letting the players know that they need to start turning their season around ASAP.

