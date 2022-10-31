Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell’s Injury Status In Celtics-Cavs Game
Donovan Mitchell left Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers with an ankle injury.
CBS Sports
Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: 'If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this'
Pretty much everybody has weighed in on the dilemma facing the Los Angeles Lakers. With LeBron James nearing the end of his prime and Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary serving as their only realistic path to contention, should they trade both of their available first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in order to dig themselves out of the 1-5 hole they've dug for themselves thus far this season? Some say that the Lakers owe it to James to give him a stronger roster. Others believe that this roster is too broken for any single trade to fix. Fans, media and even Lakers executives have spoken on the debate.
Ja Morant scores 37, short-handed Memphis Grizzlies struggle in blowout loss to Utah Jazz
There was no love lost. Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, an all-time Memphis Grizzlies great, was dribbling up the floor in the third quarter when a familiar face picked him up. His former teammate, Dillon Brooks, cut him off near the halfcourt line as both players fell to the floor and Brooks was called for a foul. Brooks got up, stepped over Conley and picked up a technical foul. ...
Ja Morant's Finalized Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is available for Monday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
ESPN
Siakam has 31 points, 12 boards, Raptors rout Hawks 139-109
TORONTO -- — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 Monday night. “We weren’t ready to play and we got our (butt) kicked,” Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray said. Gary Trent...
Channel 3000
Antetokounmpo picks up Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The NBA season just started, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is already earning recognition. Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, for games played between October 24 and 30. The Bucks played three games last week, winning each one thanks to some stellar performances from their top forward.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Defense on Kyrie Irving Impressed Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine lauds Ayo Dosunmu's defense on Kyrie Irving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu returned from a one-game injury absence Tuesday night with a daunting assignment in front of him. Get the Chicago Bulls off to a better start to the game against a desperate Brooklyn Nets...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled from G League
Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign that his recovery is progressing well.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops
Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
CBS Sports
Brooklyn Nets and coach Steve Nash mutually agree to part ways
Steve Nash's time as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets has come to an end. The Nets and Nash have mutually agreed to part ways after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Tuesday. "We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to...
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Still sidelined against Pens
Krejci (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday but will travel with the team, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Krejci's presence on the trip could clear the way for him to suit up at some point during the next three games, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Prior to his absence, the veteran center was stuck in a four-game goal drought during which he recorded six shots and three assists. In his stead, Pavel Zacha will shift to a second-line center role.
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers Vs. Wizards: Sixers Fall at Home Without Joel Embiid and De'Anthony Melton
3 observations after Sixers fall to Wizards without Embiid and Melton originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. To no one’s surprise, the Sixers will not end the 2022-23 season undefeated in games without Joel Embiid. The team fell to 2-1 in Embiid-less contests and 4-5 overall Wednesday night at...
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury
Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
ESPN
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT
CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland missed everything while sitting on the bench, but mostly the joy of playing and winning. He's back, and it looked like he never left. Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield were both nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between October 24 and October 30, the league announced on Monday. Ultimately, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the honor as the Bucks went 3-0 and he...
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
