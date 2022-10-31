ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Bills practice squad player on sideline

By Ryan Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bqv7m_0isXUXwl00

The Green Bay Packers need their entire defense to stop the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. They'll be down a linebacker for the rest of the game.

Green Bay rookie Quay Walker was ejected late in the second quarter after pushing Buffalo Bills' practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline after a play.

Walker tackled James Cook out of bounds after a 7-yard run with 4:07 remaining in the second quarter. They tumbled out of bounds in front of Davidson, who bent at the waist and put his hands in front of him in an apparent attempt to avoid getting rolled into. Davidson then put his hands on Walker's arm. Walker responded by getting to his feet, turning around and pushing Davidson.

Walker was initially flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct before officials huddled up to discuss further. One could be heard on a hot mike asking, "the player hit a coach, right?" before Walker was disqualified.

Walker was drafted by Green Bay in the first round with the No. 22 overall pick out of Georgia.

Davidson was a 2021 fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings out of Central Missouri. He spent most of last season on the Vikings' practice squad. Davidson signed with the Bills on Sept. 1.

