Iowa State

Iowa's six-week abortion ban gets its day in court

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

In case you missed it, an Iowa court heard arguments Friday afternoon about whether or not to reinstate a 2018 law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has been seeking to revive the so-called fetal heartbeat law, which would ban nearly all abortions after about six weeks, when cardiac impulses are first detected in the embryo.

A court permanently blocked the law in 2019, but lawyers for the state argued the legal landscape has shifted since then, since both the Iowa Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court have overruled prior decisions providing protections for abortion.

It will be some time before we get the judge's decision — which is likely to be appealed. In the meantime, my colleague Katie Akin has you covered on what it all means.

Republicans have a cash advantage in legislative races

Republicans are outraising and outspending Democrats in nearly all of this year's most expensive state legislative races.

This is Stephen. I spent last week digging through state campaign finance data with my fellow statehouse reporter, Ian Richardson. We found Republicans have amassed more in candidate contributions plus outside spending in nine of this year's 10 most expensive races.

That's a contrast to 2020, when Democrats dominated fundraising. There's also less money being spent on these races than in 2020, when Democrats believed they could flip control of the Iowa House.

Subscribers can read our story here . We hope you'll give it a look.

Send me your campaign finance thoughts at sgrubermil@registermedia.com .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa's six-week abortion ban gets its day in court

The Des Moines Register

