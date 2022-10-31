ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Desmond Ferguson to start $1M rehab of Lansing warehouse for Moneyball Sportswear headquarters

By Rachel Greco, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

LANSING — In the 20 years since Desmond Ferguson founded Moneyball Sportswear and ended his professional basketball career, the company's custom sports uniform clientele have driven most of the company's growth.

But during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when school and league teams everywhere halted games, the retail arm of Ferguson's Lansing-based business, which sells athletic leisure wear, saved the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3VQz_0isXUGBe00

"I had never envisioned a pandemic where sports come to a complete halt," Ferguson said. "That was a game changer for us. There were no sports being played, nobody was getting uniforms."

While the more than 120 teams that buy custom uniforms from Moneyball Sportswear temporarily ceased play, remote work became commonplace.

"What were you doing in the middle of the pandemic when you were at home?" Ferguson said. "You were wearing some sweatpants and a hoodie while you were sitting typing on a laptop."

The shift boosted online sales of Moneyball Sportswear's everyday athletic wear, he said.

Today 65% of the company's business still comes from its uniform sales. Moneyball Sportswear supplies school districts, leagues and colleges throughout the country and abroad; in the Lansing area, that includes teams at Holt, Waverly, Sexton and Everett high schools.

The company's retail side is growing, too, with stores in the Meridian Mall, Delta Township and Southfield.

Ferguson's company is set to take what he says is another major step forward, expanding the business by rehabbing and renovating a 5,000-square-foot warehouse off West Saginaw Street in Lansing into Moneyball Sportswear's new headquarters.

A Lansing native with local connections

Ferguson, 45, grew up in Lansing and lives there today. He's been connected to local high school sports since the 1990s when he played basketball at Everett High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IL9PU_0isXUGBe00

Ferguson graduated in 1995, then played at the University of Detroit Mercy before spending more than a decade as a professional basketball player, mostly overseas. He played briefly with the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers in 2004, the same year he started Lansing's Moneyball Pro-Am summer basketball league . He later coached Everett High School's varsity basketball team for five years, stepping down in 2017.

By then, Moneyball Sportswear, founded in 2002, was already well established. It was a company he built to ensure he'd have a long-lasting career after playing basketball, he said.

"Basketball uniforms, the fit, how they looked, when I was in high school all the schools' looked the same," Ferguson said. "The only thing different was the name across the chest and the color of the uniform. I felt there was a market for doing custom uniforms."

Relationships he already had with basketball coaches at high schools throughout the state helped him build the company.

But coaches whose teams wear Moneyball Sportswear uniforms said their quality, along with Ferguson's commitment to customer service is why so many schools locally and across the country are customers.

"They gave us a unique look that, probably, we never would have been able to get through any of the big brands," said Jerome White, who was president of the DeWitt Soccer Club for two years prior to stepping down in August.

The club, which offers competitive soccer for about 250 kids, has worn Moneyball Sportswear uniforms for four years, he said.

"It's not many times you're able to shoot somebody a text and say, 'Hey, I'd really like a new design. Is there any way you can help me out?' and have something in your email box the next day," he said. "He's nimble. He's quick to respond, very attentive and he's always trying to push the envelope and do more with his brand."

Ferguson's company offers "a great product" with its uniforms, said Dale Beard, Sexton High School's varsity basketball coach. "I think that's why a lot of people are willing to buy stuff from his company."

'A million-dollar project'

Ferguson has driven by the vacant warehouse at 927 W. Saginaw St. countless times over the years. It took him a year and a half to buy it, closing on the property earlier this year. He believes the location always has had potential.

"That's a prime location," he said. "It hasn't been redeveloped like Old Town or REO Town. That's what made me excited about being in the space. It's a high-traffic area. We want to be on the front end of revitalizing that area."

Ferguson declined to disclose how much he spent buying the property, but said its renovation is "a million-dollar project."

He calls his plan to renovate the space "a total rehab." The floor inside was collapsed and its basement was filled with water when he bought it.

"You have to have a vision," he said. His entails a complete overhaul of the structure, inside and out, with room for parking on a piece of property adjacent to the warehouse that he bought earlier this month.

Half of the building will be for retail, where customers can shop Moneyball Sportswear's athletic leisure apparel. The remainder will be utilized as office and storage space, Ferguson said. He aims to grow the retail side of the business in the coming years.

Construction work at the property will start soon, Ferguson said. He hopes to finish the work and open the headquarters next spring but said it could be summer before the doors open.

"I think is going to end up being great," Ferguson said.

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Desmond Ferguson to start $1M rehab of Lansing warehouse for Moneyball Sportswear headquarters

Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

