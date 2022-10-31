ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Interactive Halloween display drawing hundreds in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Halloween, some people got a head start on trick-or-treating at “Grandma Lu’s Hallow” in central Sioux Falls. Halloween decorations, many resembling different horror movies, fill a yard in central Sioux Falls ahead of Halloween. It’s something the Keller family has been putting on for five years in honor of Grandma Lu, who died in 2020.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Big Sioux River & Sustainability Summit held Dec. 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Big Sioux River Water Summit will bring together stakeholders working to improve and conserve the Big Sioux River and those working on other sustainability initiatives in the region. The Summit will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, 1101 North...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Christmas festivities coming to the Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Simon® says that Santa will arrive at The Empire Mall for family photos. Santa arrives on Thursday, Nov. 17, and will be available until Christmas Eve. The Santa Photo Experience will be open from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Festival of Lights brings hundreds to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just Halloween being celebrated in Sioux Falls this weekend — the Hindu holiday of Diwali also drew in a crowd to downtown Sioux Falls. The Hindu Temple of Siouxland hosted the Festival of Lights celebration at the Multicultural Center this evening.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lake County Museum opens new exhibit

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lake County Museum in Madison is passionate about teaching history to people both young and old. “History connects people born in all generations,” Lake County Museum Director Juli Breu said. The museum now has another tool to aid them in teaching history...
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hy-Vee closes stores for Thanksgiving Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives announced for the first time in the company’s 92-year history Hy-Vee will be closed for Thanksgiving. Hy-Vee announced that its more than 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Anonymous tip line rolled out for SD schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve likely heard the phrase, “If you see something, say something.”. A resource that just rolled out in South Dakota can help students, school staff, and community members speak up anonymously. It’s called Safe2Say South Dakota. South Dakota launched the Safe2Say...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Several Vandalisms in Yankton Over Halloween Weekend

The Yankton Police Department says that they have received several vandalism reports dating back to this past weekend. YPD says that the reports involved a business as well as several houses and vehicles in Yankton. YPD says that damage was done to residential and vehicle windows. YPD is asking that...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

A great Halloween forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Halloween forecast isn’t looking too spooky! In fact, it’s looking downright gorgeous! We’ll see plenty of sunshine today and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region. The wind should stay light, as well. As the evening rolls around and we start to head out for some Trick-or-Treating, we’ll keep the nice weather around the region. With a clear sky, we’ll drop pretty quickly into the 50s this evening, on our way to lows in the 30s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Candyland comes to life at local Halloween event

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have heard of haunted trails, but one community is putting a sweet twist to this classic Halloween event. Mccrory Gardens in Brookings is bringing the classic board game Candy Land to life during their Giggles and Ghouls event Monday afternoon from 4 to 6. It’s a non-scary treat-or-treating option for families to enjoy.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

