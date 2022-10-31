Read full article on original website
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
The latest Broadway production, BUDDY- The Buddy Holly Story, takes place tonight and tomorrow night at the Washington Pavilion. Mitchell Olson joined Dakota News Now to talk about the musical.
BUDDY- The Buddy Holly Story taking place at the Washington Pavilion
Feeding South Dakota Giving Free Sioux Falls Thanksgiving Meals
What would Thanksgiving be without all the things that make it special - -okay, we're talking about the delicious meal that you saved all your calories for. The thing that brings everyone together around the table, or the TV, during the football game. Thanksgiving to a lot of South Dakota...
Interactive Halloween display drawing hundreds in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Halloween, some people got a head start on trick-or-treating at “Grandma Lu’s Hallow” in central Sioux Falls. Halloween decorations, many resembling different horror movies, fill a yard in central Sioux Falls ahead of Halloween. It’s something the Keller family has been putting on for five years in honor of Grandma Lu, who died in 2020.
Big Sioux River & Sustainability Summit held Dec. 8
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Big Sioux River Water Summit will bring together stakeholders working to improve and conserve the Big Sioux River and those working on other sustainability initiatives in the region. The Summit will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, 1101 North...
Christmas festivities coming to the Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Simon® says that Santa will arrive at The Empire Mall for family photos. Santa arrives on Thursday, Nov. 17, and will be available until Christmas Eve. The Santa Photo Experience will be open from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7...
Festival of Lights brings hundreds to downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just Halloween being celebrated in Sioux Falls this weekend — the Hindu holiday of Diwali also drew in a crowd to downtown Sioux Falls. The Hindu Temple of Siouxland hosted the Festival of Lights celebration at the Multicultural Center this evening.
Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
Lake County Museum opens new exhibit
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lake County Museum in Madison is passionate about teaching history to people both young and old. “History connects people born in all generations,” Lake County Museum Director Juli Breu said. The museum now has another tool to aid them in teaching history...
Hy-Vee closes stores for Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives announced for the first time in the company’s 92-year history Hy-Vee will be closed for Thanksgiving. Hy-Vee announced that its more than 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.
Feeding South Dakota providing Thanksgiving Meal giveaway for 12th straight year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, will provide food for Thanksgiving Meal giveaways across the state for the 12th year in a row. “Record-high prices have impacted so many families in South Dakota,” CEO Lori Dykstra shared. “We want to do everything possible to...
Anonymous tip line rolled out for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve likely heard the phrase, “If you see something, say something.”. A resource that just rolled out in South Dakota can help students, school staff, and community members speak up anonymously. It’s called Safe2Say South Dakota. South Dakota launched the Safe2Say...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sioux Falls building activity skyrockets, new I-29 interchange moving to next phase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan talks about how building activity has been booming in Sioux Falls since the pandemic, and what projects are driving that growth. She also talks about the next steps of the plan to construct an interchange...
Things You Didn’t Know About Sioux Falls ‘Statue of David’
1)-The 18-foot tall Statue of David stands in Fawick Park just west of the Big Sioux River on South 2nd Ave. between East 10th and 11th Streets. 2)-The "Statue of David" was given to the city of Sioux Falls by Thomas Fawick in 1971. Fawick is a Sioux Falls Native who made a fortune as an inventor who invented the “Fawick Flyer” that sits in the Old Courthouse museum.
Several Vandalisms in Yankton Over Halloween Weekend
The Yankton Police Department says that they have received several vandalism reports dating back to this past weekend. YPD says that the reports involved a business as well as several houses and vehicles in Yankton. YPD says that damage was done to residential and vehicle windows. YPD is asking that...
A great Halloween forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Halloween forecast isn’t looking too spooky! In fact, it’s looking downright gorgeous! We’ll see plenty of sunshine today and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region. The wind should stay light, as well. As the evening rolls around and we start to head out for some Trick-or-Treating, we’ll keep the nice weather around the region. With a clear sky, we’ll drop pretty quickly into the 50s this evening, on our way to lows in the 30s.
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
Candyland comes to life at local Halloween event
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have heard of haunted trails, but one community is putting a sweet twist to this classic Halloween event. Mccrory Gardens in Brookings is bringing the classic board game Candy Land to life during their Giggles and Ghouls event Monday afternoon from 4 to 6. It’s a non-scary treat-or-treating option for families to enjoy.
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
Police investigate stabbing; Wildfire continues; Zebra mussels discovered in Clear Lake
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Halloween! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shots-fired call from early Sunday morning. Officials say detectives are investigating the stabbing and will give out...
