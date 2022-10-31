SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Halloween forecast isn’t looking too spooky! In fact, it’s looking downright gorgeous! We’ll see plenty of sunshine today and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region. The wind should stay light, as well. As the evening rolls around and we start to head out for some Trick-or-Treating, we’ll keep the nice weather around the region. With a clear sky, we’ll drop pretty quickly into the 50s this evening, on our way to lows in the 30s.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO