Columbia Falls, MT

montanarightnow.com

Three local volleyball teams preparing for competitive Eastern A divisional tournament

BILLINGS--The Eastern A divisional volleyball tournament starts Wednesday in Sidney, and three Yellowstone County teams are gearing up for the postseason. Billings Central, Lockwood, and Laurel are all teams with very different stories, but the same goal--advancing to State. Billings Central is coming into the divisional tournament as the number...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Know Montana’s Oldest City? It’s Highly Contested

It's good to know fun facts about Montana's history because some debates still rage present day. Montana became the 41st state of the United States of America in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states. The history of Montana predates decades from its official statehood, and one of the biggest questions has to be, what is the oldest city in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montanans React to Montana Millionaire Selling Out in Record Time

Remember back to the early part of 2020, shortly after the COVID pandemic began? Do you remember the madhouse that was the supermarket? The people with crazy looks in their eyes, as they fought over a package of toilet paper? The lady who glared at you for buying two bottles of hand sanitizer...? Yesterday was just about the same for many people in Montana. Anywhere a Montana Lottery ticket was sold, it was a madhouse.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About

In small towns all across Montana, you'll find people that are working to make a difference in their communities. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman; Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from North Dakota and grew up with a love of hockey.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

More than 8K residents without power in Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Millionaire tickets sell out in just over a day

HELENA, Mont. - Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in a little more than 24 hours Wednesday, according to Montana State Lottery's Facebook post. The following Montana Millionaire drawings are on the following dates:. Nov. 25: $100,000. Dec. 16: $25,000. After Dec.25: Grand Prize Drawings. "You surely blew our minds. We...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll most likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly difficult in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's really sad to see.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

How Montana Was Heavily Promoted In The Early 1900s

It seems that all we hear these days is that more people are moving to Montana from other states, seeking cheaper housing and jobs. It's changing our demographics, and our economy and putting stress on our infrastructure. But did you know that people moving to Montana in droves is nothing...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Is This Montana’s Newest Popular Outdoor Sport? It’s Wild

This is the one sport I would never imagine would be popular in Montana but call me surprised. Montanans will make any excuse to go outside and have fun. Whether it's to go kayaking, fishing, or golfing, there are several options during the beautiful summer months. What about during the winter? Montana s limited by the elements, but several folks will go cross-country skiing, snowboarding, skiing, and ice fishing. Now we have one more outdoor craze you might want to try.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Winter weather to impact northwest Montana

HIGH WIND WARNING until 9AM Wednesday for Madison River Valley, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana

It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Living in Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make Montana an incredible place to live year-round. The only problem is some people move to Montana expecting to be like a big city, and they are sorely mistaken. This problem is the case, especially when folks move into rural areas of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.

Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Gabel wraps up first-ever sugarbeet harvest

HUNTLEY, Mont. – The trees that stand guard over the houses on the Huntley Project are starting to lose their leaves. Frost covers the windshields of farm pickups in the morning and deer are starting to creep out into the open farm fields to graze on the beet tops left behind after harvest – all sure signs that fall is quickly giving way to winter along the Yellowstone River.
HUNTLEY, MT

