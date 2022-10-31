Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Three local volleyball teams preparing for competitive Eastern A divisional tournament
BILLINGS--The Eastern A divisional volleyball tournament starts Wednesday in Sidney, and three Yellowstone County teams are gearing up for the postseason. Billings Central, Lockwood, and Laurel are all teams with very different stories, but the same goal--advancing to State. Billings Central is coming into the divisional tournament as the number...
montanarightnow.com
After long-awaited playoff win, Shepherd football changing the standard
The last time the Mustangs won a playoff game came in 1995. From the start, this group says they've been determined to change the standard in Shepherd.
Do You Know Montana’s Oldest City? It’s Highly Contested
It's good to know fun facts about Montana's history because some debates still rage present day. Montana became the 41st state of the United States of America in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states. The history of Montana predates decades from its official statehood, and one of the biggest questions has to be, what is the oldest city in Montana?
Montanans React to Montana Millionaire Selling Out in Record Time
Remember back to the early part of 2020, shortly after the COVID pandemic began? Do you remember the madhouse that was the supermarket? The people with crazy looks in their eyes, as they fought over a package of toilet paper? The lady who glared at you for buying two bottles of hand sanitizer...? Yesterday was just about the same for many people in Montana. Anywhere a Montana Lottery ticket was sold, it was a madhouse.
montanarightnow.com
Spun out semi-truck causing partial blockage on HWY 93 near Polson
POLSON, Mont. - A semi-turck spun out on Highway 93 near Polson causing a partial blockage. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report map said the incident is located at mile marker 64.
Deer, elk check station totals outpacing recent seasons in west-central Montana
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting elk and deer harvest totals that are up from last season and the five-year average.
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find people that are working to make a difference in their communities. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman; Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from North Dakota and grew up with a love of hockey.
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Millionaire tickets sell out in just over a day
HELENA, Mont. - Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in a little more than 24 hours Wednesday, according to Montana State Lottery's Facebook post. The following Montana Millionaire drawings are on the following dates:. Nov. 25: $100,000. Dec. 16: $25,000. After Dec.25: Grand Prize Drawings. "You surely blew our minds. We...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll most likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly difficult in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's really sad to see.
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
How Montana Was Heavily Promoted In The Early 1900s
It seems that all we hear these days is that more people are moving to Montana from other states, seeking cheaper housing and jobs. It's changing our demographics, and our economy and putting stress on our infrastructure. But did you know that people moving to Montana in droves is nothing...
Is This Montana’s Newest Popular Outdoor Sport? It’s Wild
This is the one sport I would never imagine would be popular in Montana but call me surprised. Montanans will make any excuse to go outside and have fun. Whether it's to go kayaking, fishing, or golfing, there are several options during the beautiful summer months. What about during the winter? Montana s limited by the elements, but several folks will go cross-country skiing, snowboarding, skiing, and ice fishing. Now we have one more outdoor craze you might want to try.
cowboystatedaily.com
Game & Fish Says No Grizzlies Yet In Bighorns, But It May Just Be A Matter Of Time
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Grizzly bears supposedly lumbering about in Wyoming’s Bighorn mountains is one of the most “pervasive” rumors the Wyoming Game and Fish Department deals with, an agency biologist said. “There is also a rumor that we move (grizzly) bears...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Winter weather to impact northwest Montana
HIGH WIND WARNING until 9AM Wednesday for Madison River Valley, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana
It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Living in Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make Montana an incredible place to live year-round. The only problem is some people move to Montana expecting to be like a big city, and they are sorely mistaken. This problem is the case, especially when folks move into rural areas of Montana.
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
Reflections From a Tomboy Who Became a Montana Beauty Queen
Many Montanans will recognize the face of Becky Hillier, the talented TV broadcaster who anchored the nightly news on both KTVQ and KULR-8 TV stations in Billings. She also anchored a statewide morning show for a time as well. Did you know that she grew up as a tomboy in...
agupdate.com
Gabel wraps up first-ever sugarbeet harvest
HUNTLEY, Mont. – The trees that stand guard over the houses on the Huntley Project are starting to lose their leaves. Frost covers the windshields of farm pickups in the morning and deer are starting to creep out into the open farm fields to graze on the beet tops left behind after harvest – all sure signs that fall is quickly giving way to winter along the Yellowstone River.
