weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet with 10 to 18 inches above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High Surf and Coastal Erosion. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast near Shishmaref. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Localized beach erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest winds will increase to 25 mph tonight and continue into early Friday. This will cause high surf and beach erosion near Shishmaref from late tonight through noon on Friday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chukchi Sea Coast, Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-03 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta High Surf Expected From The Bering Strait to Point Hope Saturday Night and Sunday High surf possible from the Yukon Delta to the Bering Strait Monday and Monday Night. Southerly gale force winds are expected to bring high surf from the Bering Strait to Point Hope Saturday night into Sunday. This could cause beach erosion and minor flooding from the Bering Strait to Point Hope Saturday night into Sunday. This is associated with a storm moving north over Eastern Russia this weekend. Another storm will move north over the Eastern Bering Sea on Monday and Monday night. This storm will bring the of high surf to the West Coast of Alaska from Hooper Bay to the Bering Strait on Monday and Monday night. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty about the Monday storm.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hardee by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hardee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL HARDEE COUNTY At 830 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wauchula, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sweetwater, Wauchula, Zolfo Springs, Limestone, Crewsville and Ona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Western Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Marion County through 815 PM EDT At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Anthony, or near Ocala, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Ocala, Sparr, Santos, Anthony, Silver Springs Shores, Belleview, Reddick, Lowell and Burbank. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-03 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Polk FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Florida, including the following county, Polk. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Winter Haven, Bartow, Auburndale, Jan Phyl Village, Fussels Corner, Lake Alfred, Dundee, Eagle Lake, Lake Hamilton, Inwood, Winter Haven Airport, Bartow Municipal Airport, Wahneta, Cypress Gardens and Highland City. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 20:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-03 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to continue a slow decline, while remaining in Minor Flood Stage, into early next week. Interests along the river will continue to see minor flood impacts through the weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, Water enters a few lower lying homes in the Stone Island and Stillbrook subdivisions. The road into Stone Island becomes impassable. Water rises onto low lying property near Sanford. Parks and docks are flooded near Lake Monroe. At 7.0 feet, Water begins to move over sea wall around Lake Monroe and rises into grassy areas around the sea wall. Water begins to encroach on Seminole Boulevard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 7.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.4 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.0 Wed 8 pm 6.8 6.7 6.6 6.5 6.4
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Ottawa WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING A few wind gusts could still reach around 40 mph for another hour or so, but an overall weakening trend in wind speeds is expected to continue into sunset. Thus, the advisory will be allowed to expire. Drivers should continue to use caution when driving, especially on east to west oriented roads this evening.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 21:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-03 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardee, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hardee; Polk The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hardee County in central Florida Southwestern Polk County in central Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 744 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Wauchula, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wauchula, Bowling Green, Zolfo Springs, Ona and Fort Green. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Niagara; Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 15:28:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Storm total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through Friday morning, then taper off Friday afternoon. Blowing snow with reduced visibility will occur Thursday through Friday morning south of the Denali Park Entrance.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-03 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Astor is forecast to remain in Moderate flood stage the remainder of this week and into the weekend, while continuing a slow decline. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 3.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 3.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 3.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.6 Wed 8 pm 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.3
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 15:23:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range in passes. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease this evening.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County A BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT WESTERN WHITE PINE AND SOUTHEASTERN EUREKA COUNTIES At 423 PM PDT, an area of heavy snow was located over Eureka Airport, moving east at 15 mph. Locations impacted include Eureka, Pinto Summit and Eureka Airport as well as State Route 278 through Eureka and also US Highway 50 across Pinto Summit. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one-half inch per hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Visibilities are one quarter to one-half of a mile in this area of heavy snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Eastern Toole and Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, Eastern Toole and Liberty, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers. Isolated snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers may bring rapidly changing conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, DeSoto, Inland Charlotte, Inland Sarasota by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; DeSoto; Inland Charlotte; Inland Sarasota Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Charlotte, southwestern DeSoto and southeastern Sarasota Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1010 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Southeast Arcadia to near Port Charlotte. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include North Port, Punta Gorda, Arcadia, Port Charlotte, Southeast Arcadia, Babcock Ranch, Babcock Webb Wma, Charlotte County Airport, Burnt Store Marina, Murdock, Nocatee, El Jobean, Tropical Gulf Acres, Harbour Heights, Charlotte Park, Cleveland, Pirate Harbor, Lake Suzy, Solana and Fort Ogden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-03 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
