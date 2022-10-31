Read full article on original website
These 21 Photos Scared The Living Daylights Out Of Me
It might be a good idea to check your rental property for hidden cameras. The bathrooms, in particular.
Rock’s 30 Creepiest Songs
There's a chill in the air, the sun sets early and an icy wind blows through bare tree branches. Halloween looms. With spooky season upon us, now is the perfect time to consider some of rock's most terror-inducing tracks — songs with spine-chilling lyrics that tell tall tales of ghosts and goblins, or, creepier still, songs that recount real-life blood and gore. From serial killers to scary monsters, the below list of 30 Creepiest Rock Songs should suit all of your Halloween playlist needs. Forget "Monster Mash," these tracks are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare ...
What are Stephen King’s Biggest Grossing Movies of All Time?
It’s so awesome Stephen King is a Mainer. It’s such a badge of honor. He is truly the best writer of our generation. And by far, the most amazing horror author of all time. Not only are his books gripping and compelling, but many have become some of...
Rock’s 100 Most Underrated Albums
You know that LP it seems like only you love? Let's talk about those. This list of Rock's 100 Most Underrated Albums includes an incredibly broad compendium of near misses, also-rans, shoulda-beens and forgotten gems. The reasons they were ignored are many. In some cases, they arrived at the tail end of a period of stirring success, but also of abject failure. Sometimes, bands moved too far outside of fans' comfort zones, or returned to their core sound too late for it to matter.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story review – Daniel Radcliffe biopic packed with wacky walk-ons
This month has seen the posthumous release of Alan Rickman’s diaries, which revealed the late star’s opinion about his Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe: “I still don’t think he’s really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce.” Maybe so. But these career progressions are still in the future and Radcliffe has been cast here as the American accordionist and wacky singing turn “Weird” Al Yankovic with frizzy afro and moustache in this laboriously unfunny and pointless spoof biopic, co-written and produced by Yankovic himself.
