Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: 12th Annual Run for the Fallen
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has a number of upcoming events for the community to attend, including the 12th Annual Run for the Fallen, which is taking place on Saturday, November 5. 7News spoke with Keith Pannell, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at Fort Sill, about those...
kswo.com
Lawton Public Library discusses upcoming events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is hosting a series of events for the community this month. Tanya Organ joined us to tell us more about events.
KFDX ‘ghost hunters’ explore old nursing home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s all about the frights and the things that go bump in the night. And this Halloween, instead of witches and werewolves, we here at KFDX wanted to explore something a little more spooky, some might even say ghostly. “Alright, we’ve got our EMF detector, electromagnetic field, and then our digital […]
kswo.com
Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family invited the community out to their farm for “Boo at the Zoo” Sunday night. Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co. There were even photo opportunities set up, with a fall-themed...
Halloween is Ruined, McDonald’s Buckets Sold Out in Wichita Falls
I was ready for a nostalgic Halloween and sadly it was ruined. I remember being a kid on Halloween. So much fun trick or treating, dressing up as something awesome like a Street Shark, and watching horror movies. Something that I also remember doing on Halloween is going to McDonald's to get their sweet Happy Meals.
kswo.com
Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge are searching for a pair of non-native animals spotted earlier this year. Over the summer, Refuge officials say four Barbary Sheep were seen moving through the area. They say the animals may have escaped from an exotic game ranch...
kswo.com
Duncan cemetery preparing for quarterly cleanup
DUNCAN Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is preparing for their quarterly cleanup of the Duncan Municipal Cemetery and Henderson-Harris Cemetery. Crews will be doing their clean up on November 8. Residents with decorations on the surface of any graves should remove them by November 7 if you wish...
kswo.com
Live2Lead event held in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local leaders from across Southwest Oklahoma met at Lawton’s First Assembly Church for the 9th annual Live2Lead event. Live2Lead is an annual gathering of leaders which happens in over 300 places across the world, with presentations from prize winning authors and more. Organizers hope to...
kswo.com
Joy Hofmeister talks rural Oklahoma during campaign stops
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joy Hofmeister was in Southwest Oklahoma, visiting Altus, Cache, and Lawton to discuss the concerns of rural Oklahomans. Those concerns included accessible health care, priority rural schools, food deserts, and employment opportunities. The discussions also covered Oklahoma communities and their partnerships with tribal nations. Hofmeister also...
kswo.com
Altus, Cache, Lawton public schools in Military program ‘Purple Star’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Serving the country through military service is a big sacrifice for the service member and their children. The State Department of Education announced that Altus, Cache, and Lawton Public Schools have been selected for a program helping to ease that burden. The 2022 Purple Star Campus...
Woman accuses boyfriend of texting other women, then stabs him
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was arrested three years ago in a capital murder investigation is now in jail after a stabbing on Humphreys Street last night, Nov. 1, 2022. Police responded to the 900 block of Humphreys around 8:45 p.m. The victim told police he had been stabbed in his […]
kswo.com
New Lawton fire marshal selected
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Deputy Fire Marshal Heath Want has been recently promoted. He has a pretty important job which includes fire prevention and finding out the cause of a fire. Fire marshals aren’t the first on the scene of a fire, but their job is important as they...
kswo.com
United Way Teen Court partner spotlight
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma helps connect children, individuals, and families to resources they need, but they can’t do it alone. United Way is fighting for the education, income stability and basic needs of every person within the community, through organizations like Teen Court. “We...
kswo.com
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations. Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When 7News arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was...
kswo.com
FISTA board approves Ratliff as consultant
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority Board met for their monthly meeting today at City Hall in Lawton. Board members discussed a couple of issues including approving Dr. Krista Ratliff to be brought on as a consultant. Ratliff, who currently leads the Lawton Chamber of Commerce, will...
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name "Jesse James." Especially here in Southwest Oklahoma... His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine...
kswo.com
Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested
ANADARKOI, Okla. (KSWO) - The Anadarko Fire Department says one of their ambulances was stolen, and recovered, on Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Fire and police units...
One hospitalized after stabbing in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing. Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators say a male was stabbed […]
Early morning fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls fire officials are investigating an overnight housefire. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, the fire department responded to the 1000 block of Westerly Place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022. They found fire coming from the rear of the structure and brought it under control quickly. […]
Cell Phone Tower in The Wichita Mountains? It is Possible
I am truly on the fence about this and I know this will piss A LOT of people off. As of right now, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is just looking for public input on a plan they're thinking about putting into place. They're proposing a permit to allow a 320-foot cell tower located within Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. According to KOCO, the tower would be located southeast of the intersection of State Highway 49 and State Highway 115. The area it would affect would be about 3.5 acres of the property.
Comments / 0