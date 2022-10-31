Read full article on original website
2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS Clemson
The Clemson game is finally upon us. Going into the season, I feel like most folks’ eyes were trained heavily on the Ohio State and Clemson matchups. We got a solid, opening weekend showing from the Irish football squad against the Buckeyes. Then things happened. We found ourselves spiraling...
2022 Notre Dame Football: Clemson Tigers Week
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) VS #5 Clemson Tigers (8-0) Welcome back to big game week — week. Notre Dame has been criminally disappointing this season, and the losses to Marshall and Stanford stick out like an amputated thumb. And yet... and yet they have 3 ranked wins with two ranked opponents left on the schedule.
Plenty of reasons to be mad about Notre Dame’s exclusion in initial college football playoff rankings
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, and while there were definitely some headscratchers inside the Top 25, nothing was too earth-shattering. As far as Notre Dame’s exclusion is concerned — we knew it was kind of a longshot to be ranked inside the top 25 with a 5-3 record.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers: Weather Report
There is talk of revenge in the air for Saturday night’s matchuo between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers — but it isn’t as simple as Dabo Swinney and D.J. Uiagalelei looking to avenge 2020’s loss in South Bend. Nope... because there’s rain in the air.
Notre Dame Football: Irish open up as 5 point home underdogs to Clemson
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat their third ranked opponent of the season on Saturday when they went on the road to thump the Syracuse Orange, 41-17. The victory gave Notre Dame a 5-3 record this season, and they got some votes again in the AP and Coaches Poll. Now...
Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Clemson Tigers Week
Okay wow...this is going to be the most Mr. Obvious statement of the century, but HOT DAMN is it nice to take PTO on the Monday after a huge wedding weekend. God knows I’m still massively exhausted/hungover from all the hustle and bustle and drinking and dancing and small-talking, and there’s nothing more satisfying after all that than to wake up late on Monday, turn off Microsoft Outlook notifications, and order some brunch on Uber Eats while watching the first episode of the new season of White Lotus.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers: Depth Charts
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its depth charts for the upcoming prime time matchup against the fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers. Spoiler alert... nothing big to see here. OFFENSE. 2022 Depth Chart: Offense. WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe...
