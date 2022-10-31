Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been disconnected from the country’s grid after Russian shelling destroyed its last remaining high-voltage power lines, according to officials.Ukraine’s atomic energy company Energoatom had previously warned that Russia’s efforts to cut the Zaporizhzhia plant off from the grid risked a catastrophic failure of its cooling systems.The power plant only has 15 days’ worth of fuel left to run the generators, Energoatom said. The plant’s blocks 5 and 6 are being switched into cold state, it said.Earlier, world leaders had called for demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia site after footage emerged of Russian army vehicles stationed...

