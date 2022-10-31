ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ukraine news – live: Concern for cooling systems as Zaporizhzhia plant cut off from grid

Russian shelling has disconnected Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine’s grid in an attack that destroyed its last remaining high-voltage power lines, officials said today.Russia’s efforts to cut the Zaporizhzhia plant off from the grid risk a catastrophic failure of its cooling systems, according to an earlier warning by Ukraine’s atomic energy company Energoatom.It comes after the Russian foreign ministry warned that the world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, warning of dire consequences.“We are strongly convinced that in the current complicated and turbulent situation, caused by irresponsible and impudent actions aimed...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

As Israel's far right parties celebrate, Palestinians shrug

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — The apparent comeback of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the dramatic rise of his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies in Israel's general election this week have prompted little more than shrugs from many Palestinians. “It's all the same to me,” Said Issawiy,...

