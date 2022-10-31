Read full article on original website
Pope presses Muslim dialogue in first papal visit to Bahrain
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is bringing his message of dialogue with the Muslim world to the kingdom of Bahrain, where the Sunni-led government is hosting an interfaith conference on East-West coexistence even as it stands accused of discriminating against the country's Shiite majority. Human rights groups and relatives of Shiite activists on death row have urged Francis to use his visit, which begins Thursday, to call for an end to the death penalty and political repression in Bahrain. But it's not clear if...
North Korea fires suspected ICBM triggering evacuation warnings in Japan
North Korea launched a suspected new type of banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among its latest three missile tests, forcing Japan to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.This was Pyongyang’s seventh suspected ICBM launch this year, a day after the hermit kingdom hit the alarming milestone of firing a record 23 missiles, most it fired in a day.On Thursday, North Korea fired an ICBM from an area near capital Pyongyang around 7.40am local time, followed by launches of two short-range ballistic missiles an hour later, according to South Korea‘s Joint Chiefs of Staff.The first missile test triggered an emergency...
Ukraine war: boost or setback for climate efforts?
BERLIN — (AP) — Luetzerath may be 1,000 miles from Ukraine, but it is an indirect victim of Russia’s invasion and some fear so is Earth’s climate. The ancient hamlet in western Germany will soon be demolished along with a wind park to expand a nearby coal mine, despite protests from environmentalists who fear millions more tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide will be released into the atmosphere.
N. Korea ICBM launch appears to have failed, Seoul says
North Korea unsuccessfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during a new salvo of launches Thursday, the South Korean military said, with Washington urging all nations to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang. Washington also confirmed information provided by the South Korean military, which said earlier it had detected the launch of the long-range ballistic missile at around 7:40 am (2240 GMT Wednesday) in the Sunan area of Pyongyang.
